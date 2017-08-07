Tesla Drops Prices For Model S and Model X Thanks to “Achieved Efficiencies”

In the Model S
corner, dual-motor variants are $1,500 cheaper than before. The $5,000 Premium Package, which used to be optional, is now standard on the range-topping variant. As a brief refresher, Premium Package includes the likes of Bioweapon Defense Mode air filtration system, heated seats and steering wheel, wiper blade defroster, and even heaters for the washer nozzles.
The Model S P100D is $140,000, whereas the Model X
in its most extravagant configuration starts from $145,000. As per Electrek
, the entry-level Model X 75D can be had from $79,500. This change in pricing represents a $3,000 drop from before and exactly $5,000 more than the similarly-specced Model S 75D.
According to Tesla, lowering the pricing for the Model S and Model X comes as a result of "achieved efficiencies,”
which permitted the automaker “to pass along more value to our customers.”
During the Model 3 delivery event, chief executive officer Elon Musk
claimed that the Model X sport utility vehicle finally reached production parity with the Model S at the Fremont plant, where Tesla is currently manufacturing an estimated 2,000 electric vehicles per week.
If you thought that the $23,000 difference between 75D and 100D is nothing short of uncanny, bear in mind Tesla addressed this discrepancy with the Model 3. In the latter’s case, the pricing difference between the regular and Long Range variants stands at $9,000. With Tesla
currently focused on investing money in battery development and the streamlining of production, the near future will see 100D models get more affordable when compared to the entry-level 75D variants.
For those in the market for the dual-motor Model 3
, you'd better wait until mid-2018 for the first units to roll off the assembly line.