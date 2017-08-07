autoevolution

Tesla Drops Prices For Model S and Model X Thanks to “Achieved Efficiencies”

7 Aug 2017, 9:17 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
As Tesla prepares to drop the Model S 75 RWD from its lineup, the Palo Alto-based automaker operated a few changes to its full-size sedan and sport utility vehicles. The bottom line is, the arrival of the Model 3 and subsequent advances in production translate to slightly lower pricing for both the S and X.
7 photos
Tesla Model STesla Model STesla Model XTesla Model XTesla Model XTesla Model X
In the Model S corner, dual-motor variants are $1,500 cheaper than before. The $5,000 Premium Package, which used to be optional, is now standard on the range-topping variant. As a brief refresher, Premium Package includes the likes of Bioweapon Defense Mode air filtration system, heated seats and steering wheel, wiper blade defroster, and even heaters for the washer nozzles.

The Model S P100D is $140,000, whereas the Model X in its most extravagant configuration starts from $145,000. As per Electrek, the entry-level Model X 75D can be had from $79,500. This change in pricing represents a $3,000 drop from before and exactly $5,000 more than the similarly-specced Model S 75D.

According to Tesla, lowering the pricing for the Model S and Model X comes as a result of "achieved efficiencies,” which permitted the automaker “to pass along more value to our customers.” During the Model 3 delivery event, chief executive officer Elon Musk claimed that the Model X sport utility vehicle finally reached production parity with the Model S at the Fremont plant, where Tesla is currently manufacturing an estimated 2,000 electric vehicles per week.

If you thought that the $23,000 difference between 75D and 100D is nothing short of uncanny, bear in mind Tesla addressed this discrepancy with the Model 3. In the latter’s case, the pricing difference between the regular and Long Range variants stands at $9,000. With Tesla currently focused on investing money in battery development and the streamlining of production, the near future will see 100D models get more affordable when compared to the entry-level 75D variants.

For those in the market for the dual-motor Model 3, you'd better wait until mid-2018 for the first units to roll off the assembly line.
Tesla Model S price Tesla Model X EV Tesla sedan crossover
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed