Rolls-Royce Phantom Basespec Is a Trip to Absurdistan, and It's Not Alone

The beauty of the virtual world is that it allows you to do things you wouldn't normally dare to in real life, and all with minimal to no consequences. It's the same idea as the one behind HBO's brilliant Westworld series (based on Michael Crichton's book, of course).

If you haven't had enough already, the second image depicts a But as they say in the film, even though what happens in virtual land stays there, it can still be used to find out things about the people who go there that wouldn't have surfaced otherwise. In other words, lift the restrictions bound by laws and morality, and the people show their true faces.The world of digital car manipulation may not be as tempting as a wild west town filled with prostitutes and bandits that can't harm you, but it still offers plenty of freedom to those who master the art of Photoshop to a high-enough level.That usually means taking the recently launched models and imagining different body types from them, most of which will eventually see the light of day in real life, only just a little bit later on. The new Audi A4 came out? Here's the A5 Sportback coupe, the A4 Avant wagon, the RS4 sports version and, just for good measure, an A4 convertible as well.However, some people like to use their skills for more absurd purposes, which sometimes lead to comical results. Take, for instance, this Rolls-Royce Phantom base spec from X-Tomi. The British luxury model is a base spec in itself, meaning you get a very well equipped car that you can then customize to your liking, but X-Tomi has another idea.He imagines what the Phantom would look like if Rolls-Royce wanted to cut costs. And he thinks a black plastic front bumper and radiator grille, halogen headlights, and steel wheels is all it takes to turn the Phantom into an accessible vehicle. Of course, we can't see the interior where it probably has no air conditioning, comes with rubber mats and a manual gear box to go with the 2.0-liter turbodiesel engine.If you haven't had enough already, the second image depicts a Rolls-Royce Phantom pickup. Yes, it's ultimate luxury meets hillbilly-ness in its purest form, and the result is predictably hilarious. A Rolls-Royce with no back seats makes as much sense as a Porsche 911 without the front ones. Then again, maybe this is the kind of car that rich farmers would buy to make sure their vegetables get the most comfortable ride to the market or something.