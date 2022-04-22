Tesla Model Y Is Summoned in Air Fair, Crashes Into $3.5 Million Vision Jet

When Elon Musk announced Tesla would eliminate radars from its vehicles to pursue a vision-only autonomous system, we could not imagine his clients would take that so literally. Either that or we have a fantastic irony with a Tesla crashing into a Vision Jet while his owner was summoning it.
That’s the only explanation we have for the video in the tweet below, which is already making the rounds all over the internet. It has apparently been posted on a Reddit discussion and shows a white Tesla – probably a Model Y, due to the taller rear end – moving at low speed and crashing into a Cirrus Vision Jet.
After the Tesla hits the jet, it keeps on pushing the plane. It is clear the EV has no one driving it. If someone were, they would have stopped, left the EV, checked the airplane, and burst into tears. Some others would try to flee the scene and hope no one memorized their license plate. None of that happened in this case. The Model Y just kept on pushing.
Some people on the Reddit thread said it cost $3.5 million. A quick search on Google indicates it started being sold in June 2017 for $1.96 million. Nowadays, prices would range from $1.76 million to $2.16 million. Even if the price is lower than the $3.5 million some people think it costs, that’s quite an expensive vehicle for anyone to hit – way more expensive than a Roll-Royce or a Ferrari – if they are not collectible, mind you.
We’ll probably learn more about the circumstances as this case will attract more attention from now on. Meanwhile, all we know is that Tesla Vision should not be the crash of a Tesla into a Vision Jet – even if that is all it ends up being after Musk promised robotaxis for 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 – so far.
According to Phil Koopman, that proves the “fun” features Tesla brags so much about are actually dangerous. Airplanes can be fixed, even if for a pile of cash. We can’t say the same if it was a child or a person hit by a car that keeps pushing even after the crash. Think about that.
lol someone tried to summon their Tesla via autopilot at an aviation trade show and it crashed into a 3 million dollar jet pic.twitter.com/ae1Th49YsG— waffle party planner (@Phylan) April 22, 2022
Tesla summon crashes into a private jet. Keeps pushing after contact, shoving the aircraft around. For functions this unreliable, at some point deploying "fun" but flakey features has evolved into irresponsible product design. Video here: https://t.co/wdlPjreqiV pic.twitter.com/od7CziUqTW— Phil Koopman (@PhilKoopman) April 22, 2022