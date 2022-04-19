Tesla Reopens Giga Shanghai 22 Days After Lockdown, Didn't Produce 46,200 EVs

When Alameda County ordered a lockdown, Elon Musk reopened Tesla’s factory, called the measure fascist, and dared authorities to arrest him. When China did the same in Shanghai, he did not say a word. His advocates tried to dodge comparisons saying it would only be for a few days. On April 19 – 22 days after Giga Shanghai halted production – the plant got back to work.
Considering the Chinese factory produces around 2,100 per day, that means that Giga Shanghai could not make 46,200 EVs in these 22 days without operations. It will take three to four days for the plant to pick up the same manufacturing pace. If that was not enough, Tesla only has about a week of supplies to make its cars.
According to a report from Kankan News that CNEVPost shared, Tesla and the Shanghai government are “actively pushing more than 100 suppliers to resume production.” The EV maker is also pushing its workers in ways that only China (and the CCP) could make possible.
Bloomberg informed on April 18 that the company had plans to put workers on 12-hour shifts, six days a week. None of them will be able to go home: Tesla will give each a sleeping bag and a mattress so that they can sleep on the factory floor. In the first three days, they will have to have daily nucleic acid tests and wash their hands four times a day (twice in the morning and twice in the afternoon).
Tesla would provide them a space for entertainment, three meals, and RMB400 ($62.6 at the current exchange rate) per day, a compensation for the sacrifice Tesla wants them to make. More than 8,000 workers are expected to join this effort. Imagine the company trying to do that in any of its American factories or at Giga Grünheide…
We’re now curious to learn what suppliers will have to go through to give Tesla the parts it needs to reach numbers it can brag about in its Q2 2022 earnings call. Sadly, we suspect no one will tell us about that.
