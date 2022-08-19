Tesla Model S Owner Shows Elon Musk on Twitter His Car Was Repaired With Duct Tape

On August 18, Thomas said he had just gotten his car back from the shop after it had stayed there for 51 days. He was probably talking about the last waiting round, which started on June 28. When he spoke about 147 days with his car in repairs, we suspect Thomas counted all the time he had to take his Model S to the Tesla Service Center. He also asked Tesla to buy back his lemon car on that tweet. We are trying to talk to the Model S owner to confirm all points of this story.
What matters now is the picture Thomas shared on Twitter: it is a plastic element in the “rear left wheel side.” We could not identify what part that was, but the Model S owner was pretty unhappy about it. He asked Musk if the supply chain shortage is making Tesla run short of clips. He even considered getting a Prius instead of the Model 3 and Model Y that he has on reserve.
In its efforts to do everything independently, the EV maker has no dealerships: all Tesla Service Centers are the company itself. The same happens with Supercharging networks. Any issue at these places is a problem with the company, regardless of being in production, charging, or servicing. It would be interesting to see what Musk has to tell this customer about fixing Tesla's current flagship with duct tape.
@Tesla @elonmusk just recieved my model S after 51 days in the shop. Just found some parts DUCT TAPED together. Is this normal? Rear left wheel side. Is there a supply chain issue for clips? pic.twitter.com/r2WwFShTgh— Thomas (@TelticThomas) August 18, 2022
Hi @elonmusk I've owned a Tesla MS for 393 days... It's been in the shop for 147 days and counting.— Thomas (@TelticThomas) July 25, 2022
I've created 2 charts showing how happy I am and how long it's been in service for 37.4% of it's life.
Can you help me? pic.twitter.com/lIorsC6XwF
Would you like to buy my Tesla?— Thomas (@TelticThomas) August 4, 2022
Honestly I have model 3 and Y on reserve... But this has been PAINFUL with my model S. I might have to switch to a Prius.