Tesla Model S Owner Shows Elon Musk on Twitter His Car Was Repaired With Duct Tape

In September 2020, Tesla owners shared what seemed to be the worst example of jerry-rigging we had ever seen. A brand-new Model Y had wood pieces and a plastic belt to hold its liquid-cooled condenser (LCC) – a component of its heat pump – in place. It was not clear if the car came from the factory like that or if that was something a Tesla Service Center did. In the end, it does not matter, as it doesn’t matter with the latest jerry-rigging episode from the company: repairing a car with duct tape.

6 photos