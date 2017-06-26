autoevolution

Tesla Model 3 Spottings Go Abroad, Upcoming EV Seen in New Zealand

26 Jun 2017, 13:26 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
New Zealand, the lesser-known neighbor of Australia, is a country that has been ignored by many for a very long time. Then the Lord of the Rings came along and the whole world realized that it's one of the most beautiful palces in the world, which also happens to be filled with easy-going people.
3 photos
Tesla Model 3 in New ZealandTesla Model 3 in New Zealand
However, it is also almost literally at the other end of the globe for pretty much anyone else (except, of course, the Australians), making a trip there quite exhausting for anyone with legs that are over two feet long thanks to the airlines' apparent obliviousness of such people existing.

New Zealand has high mountains and gorgeous scenery, and even though it also has very beautiful roads, it's still one of the last places you would have expected the next Tesla Model 3 sighting to come from. And yet a silver release candidate has been spotted at the Auckland airport, being unloaded on a platform among other cargo.

Up until this point, most encounters of the third degree have happened near Tesla's Palo Alto headquarters. That region is also the one where the first deliveries will take place later this year. Once that's done, Tesla is going to spread its area of coverage gradually to the East, meaning New Zealand will be among the last to get it. Them driving on the left side of the road not helping their case either.

The car that arrived these days in the country, however, had a left-hand-side steering wheel, and also California plates, so it's clearly just visiting. The most likely reason for its presence is that New Zealand is in the midst of winter, so there's plenty of snow around. Another one would be shooting pictures and video for the official press release materials, but we doubt they couldn't have found a few scenic places in the U.S. as well.
Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model 3 release candidate New Zealand Tesla Motors tesla inc model 3 spotting
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1