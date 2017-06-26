Tesla Model 3 Spottings Go Abroad, Upcoming EV Seen in New Zealand

New Zealand, the lesser-known neighbor of Australia, is a country that has been ignored by many for a very long time. Then the Lord of the Rings came along and the whole world realized that it's one of the most beautiful palces in the world, which also happens to be filled with easy-going people.

The car that arrived these days in the country, however, had a left-hand-side steering wheel, and also California plates, so it's clearly just visiting. The most likely reason for its presence is that New Zealand is in the midst of winter, so there's plenty of snow around. Another one would be shooting pictures and video for the official press release materials, but we doubt they couldn't have found a few scenic places in the U.S. as well. However, it is also almost literally at the other end of the globe for pretty much anyone else (except, of course, the Australians), making a trip there quite exhausting for anyone with legs that are over two feet long thanks to the airlines' apparent obliviousness of such people existing.New Zealand has high mountains and gorgeous scenery, and even though it also has very beautiful roads, it's still one of the last places you would have expected the next Tesla Model 3 sighting to come from. And yet a silver release candidate has been spotted at the Auckland airport, being unloaded on a platform among other cargo.Up until this point, most encounters of the third degree have happened near Tesla's Palo Alto headquarters. That region is also the one where the first deliveries will take place later this year. Once that's done, Tesla is going to spread its area of coverage gradually to the East, meaning New Zealand will be among the last to get it. Them driving on the left side of the road not helping their case either.The car that arrived these days in the country, however, had a left-hand-side steering wheel, and also California plates, so it's clearly just visiting. The most likely reason for its presence is that New Zealand is in the midst of winter, so there's plenty of snow around. Another one would be shooting pictures and video for the official press release materials, but we doubt they couldn't have found a few scenic places in the U.S. as well.