Tesla Model 3 Performance Vs. Ford GT Autocross Battle Has a Surprise at the End

The Model 3 and Model Y have both put on impressive performances on various racetracks across the world, and even though battery temperature can still be a problem after a sustained session, the worst thing that can happen is to have the vehicle's power limited by some degree.Autocross, on the other hand, is a lot more suited to an. The smaller tracks mean that performance has to be delivered in short bursts, which is ideal for Teslas. The low center of mass also makes the EVs very nimble across the narrow track, as does their famous instant torque.In fact, we've seen the Model 3 Performance do autocross battle with a Porsche 911 GT3 before and come out on top. That result may have come down to a few other factors - drivers, for instance - but the efficiency of EVs in this kind of races is undeniable. We'd go as far as to say the best autocross vehicle possible would be a purpose-built EV with a small battery pack to keep the weight down and powerful motors to make the most of the short bursts of speed allowed.In the meantime, though, the best we have is a Tesla Model 3 Performance, and it's proven to be good enough. But is good enough... well, enough to beat a 2018 Ford GT ? You know, the 660-horsepower supercar from Ford that's as flat as a pan and has more aero features than a jet fighter.You won't get an answer here, obviously, so you'll have to check out Brook's (of DragTimes fame) video where he takes his black-striped yellow Ford to the Homestead Miami Speedway for a lap time contest with his friend's Tesla Model 3 Performance. The wider than life Ford GT appears to be at a disadvantage on the narrow autocross track, so it'll be interesting to see if that's going to be its undoing. Skip to 5:15 to see the best laps from both cars if you have to, but make sure you stick to the end because there's a little surprise waiting for you there.