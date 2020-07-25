Widebody 1970 Corvette “C3 Rambo” Isn’t Your Typical Pro-Touring Build

Camaro ZL1 1LE vs. Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe: Is German Muscle Worth It?

The latter part of the 1960s was a difficult period for General Motors because of a parts strike, but the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit pulled through to deliver an updated Corvette for 1970. The C3 got fender flares to reduce stone chips, egg-crate grills, redesigned seats, and a nicer interior, but the most interesting newity came in the guise of the LT-1. 23 photos



Garrett Randall is the proud owner of an LT-1 unlike any other, the “Rambo” as he likes to call it because “it’s American, wide, mean, and green.” Bought from the owner of the shop who helped build it to pro-touring spec, the road-legal autocross warrior also features one-of-a-kind fender flares.



Raced by the shop’s owners since the 1980s, the LT-1 turned into the Rambo starting with the molded and made-to-fit-the-wheels flares. What comes as a bit of a surprise – or sacrilege to



To whom it may concern, Garrett still owns the LT-1 engine. Upgraded cooling, Wilwood six-piston brake calipers up front, a no-nonsense roll cage painted in black, four-point harnesses, very uncomfortable racing buckets, Forgeline wheels, and a complete aero kit are highlights in their own right.



A six-speed manual in the form of a T56 sends the goodies to the rear axle, but for some reason or another, Randall uses a four-speed shift knob. Vansteel coilovers help the car perform “really well at autcross.”



Coming courtesy of Four Speed Films, the following video is best enjoyed with the volume cranked up to eleven to hear that all-motor LS small-block V8 sing the song of its people through the center-exit exhaust system.



