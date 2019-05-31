autoevolution

Tesla Model 3 Drag Races Audi RS3, Crushing Victory Follows

These days, it's only normal to see the Tesla Model 3 drag racing performance machines across the world. However, while most sprinting battles of the kind naturally involve the Model 3 Performance, the adventure that brought us here today features the Model 3 AWD Long Range instead.

The Palo Alto machine goes up against the Audi RS3 - for those of you who aren't familiar to the Ingolstadt machine, I have to remind you this pushes the upper limit of the hot hatch segment, even though we're talking about the RS3 Sedan in this case.

The RS3 is animated by the German automotive producer's 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine, which delivers 400 ponies in this form. And these are sent to all four corners thanks to the quattro system.

Sure, the AWD hardware does bring understeer on the track, but it certainly comes in handy for the initial phase of the drag race.

The Tesla, which is certainly not a friend of the scales, since it comes with a curb weight of 4.072 lbs, while it is also around 50 hp down on the Audi RS3. Then again, the Model 3 AWD Long Range bets on its instant electric torque for this confrontation. So if you happen to enjoy betting, now would be a good time to pick sides in this straight-line fight.

Now, one might wonder why the two machines were thrown at each other, the aficioandos over at Throttle Hourse, who hosted this adventure, mention the fact that both the Audi RS3 Sedan and the Tesla Model 3 AWD Long Range can beat the BMW M2 Competition at the sprinting game. In fact, here's a drag race between the Bimmer and the Tesla.

The said gear heads also promisse to get their hands on the Tesla Model 3 Performance, which sits around the same pricing point as the RS3 and throw this into the battle.

