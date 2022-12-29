Tesla Leaks Over 50 Upcoming Supercharger Location Openings in the U.S.

The Supercharger network is arguably Tesla’s biggest asset and a major factor when considering switching to an electric vehicle. Although Tesla has an extensive Supercharger network in the United States, it’s still working to bring more locations online, as revealed by a recent leak.
Even though many EV owners charge their cars at home, public charging stations are an important part of owning an electric vehicle. Not only for those who love to make longer road trips from time to time but also for those who live in big cities and don’t have the luxury of a home charger. In either case, having access to a DC fast-charging station is important, allowing you to quickly recharge the battery with minimal disruption to your travel arrangements.
The Tesla Supercharger network is an important asset for those considering buying an electric vehicle. It offers a seamless charging experience, as the Superchargers are ubiquitous across the U.S. and most Tesla markets. Recently, Tesla bragged about having more than 40,000 Superchargers worldwide, making it the world’s most extensive DC fast-charging network.
The network is constantly expanding, and Tesla even asked owners to vote on the locations where they want more Superchargers installed. Recently, Tesla unveiled five new places in the United States where it would install new Superchargers, based on the Tesla community’s votes. Nevertheless, there is more coming our way, as Tesla Supercharger tracker @MarcoRPTesla stumbled upon a leak containing the exact locations of at least 50 new Superchargers in the U.S.
According to the list shared on social media, Hawaii will have its first Supercharger location in Kahului. Hawaii has several Destination Chargers, but it was the last of the 50 states to get a Supercharger. There is another one in Nephi, Utah, rounding up the total Supercharger locations in the state to 15. Utah also has a comparable number of destination chargers. On the same list, more than a dozen stations are planned in California and several others on the Mid-Atlantic coast and Southeast.
Marco even compiled a map with the leaked locations, showing which had the exact address revealed and which had only a street name. All these locations were reportedly revealed “by mistake” to Marco, although this is not the first time it has happened. There is no information regarding which type these Supercharger stations would be. This is relevant because Tesla started deploying more powerful V3 Superchargers and is gearing up for V4, capable of delivering up to 1 MW of power.
Tesla’s Supercharger V4 stations are required to charge Tesla Semi and the upcoming Cybertruck, which share the same 1,000-volt electrical architecture. According to the same source, the first V4 location might open in Yuma County, Arizona, and will feature 40 stalls plus two 4,500 sqft (418 sqm) solar arrays and a Megapack. This is, of course, besides the stations installed at PepsiCo and Frito-Lay facilities where the Tesla Semi is already operating.
The Tesla Supercharger network is an important asset for those considering buying an electric vehicle. It offers a seamless charging experience, as the Superchargers are ubiquitous across the U.S. and most Tesla markets. Recently, Tesla bragged about having more than 40,000 Superchargers worldwide, making it the world’s most extensive DC fast-charging network.
The network is constantly expanding, and Tesla even asked owners to vote on the locations where they want more Superchargers installed. Recently, Tesla unveiled five new places in the United States where it would install new Superchargers, based on the Tesla community’s votes. Nevertheless, there is more coming our way, as Tesla Supercharger tracker @MarcoRPTesla stumbled upon a leak containing the exact locations of at least 50 new Superchargers in the U.S.
According to the list shared on social media, Hawaii will have its first Supercharger location in Kahului. Hawaii has several Destination Chargers, but it was the last of the 50 states to get a Supercharger. There is another one in Nephi, Utah, rounding up the total Supercharger locations in the state to 15. Utah also has a comparable number of destination chargers. On the same list, more than a dozen stations are planned in California and several others on the Mid-Atlantic coast and Southeast.
Marco even compiled a map with the leaked locations, showing which had the exact address revealed and which had only a street name. All these locations were reportedly revealed “by mistake” to Marco, although this is not the first time it has happened. There is no information regarding which type these Supercharger stations would be. This is relevant because Tesla started deploying more powerful V3 Superchargers and is gearing up for V4, capable of delivering up to 1 MW of power.
Tesla’s Supercharger V4 stations are required to charge Tesla Semi and the upcoming Cybertruck, which share the same 1,000-volt electrical architecture. According to the same source, the first V4 location might open in Yuma County, Arizona, and will feature 40 stalls plus two 4,500 sqft (418 sqm) solar arrays and a Megapack. This is, of course, besides the stations installed at PepsiCo and Frito-Lay facilities where the Tesla Semi is already operating.
I was supposed to be off for the rest of the year, but Tesla handed me this on a silver platter and I couldn't refuse...— Supercharger ???? (@MarcoRPTesla) December 29, 2022
They've done it again!!! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/JMB72ldYF2