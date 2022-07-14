First Details Emerge About the Future Tesla Supercharger V4

One of the strong sides of Tesla’s business is its extensive network of charging stations, dubbed the Supercharger Network. Now in its third generation, the Supercharger networks allow fast-charging Tesla and other cars at up to 250 kW. Tesla is working on the V4 Superchargers, rumored to offer a significant upgrade by the year’s end.
Tesla hinted at increasing the maximum power of its charging stations as early as 2020. The target was to get to 350 kW, which is in line with other DC fast-charging stations from third-party operators. Now, it seems that Tesla aims even higher, as the first details emerge about the Supercharger V4. Thanks to Canadian Supercharger passionate Marco and others in the Tesla community, we now know a great deal more about the next iteration of the Supercharger.
Marco got some cues about the new contraptions that would replace the current charging pedestals. According to his tweets, the V4 chargers would be taller, thinner, and smaller footprints than existing chargers. Although Marco could not find the design, photos obtained by Drive Tesla confirmed that the new stations look a lot like the Megachargers installed to charge Tesla Semi trucks.
Drive Tesla chose not to publish the pictures to protect its source’s identity. According to them, the new charging pedestals are somewhere between the Supercharger V3 and the Megachargers as far as height is concerned. Compared to the latter, it has a different connector, which also docks higher, about halfway up the side of the Supercharger. This could be because the Supercharger is not as tall as the Megacharger.
Tesla community is excellent for finding new info, and it doesn’t disappoint when it comes to the Supercharger V4. Reliable sources claim the new charging pedestals will have dual cables in the U.S., one with a Tesla connector and the other with a CCS connector. The charger could deliver up to 500 kW at 900 V. This splits at 250 kW/400 V to charge two V3-compatible cars simultaneously or one V4 at 500 kW/900V.
The current Supercharger V3 stations will continue their career until replaced with newer tech. However, their maximum power will increase to 350 kW. According to Elon Musk, this should be an incremental upgrade, with intermediate steps for 280 and 300 kW. The upgrade should start later this year, after which the V4 charging posts should also begin to appear at the first Supercharger locations in Texas.
As for the V4 design, it looks like Tesla will be using a different shell than the current V2 and V3 models.— MarcoRP (@MarcoRPTesla) July 9, 2022
While I have yet to determine the new shape, I was able to find the dimensions so that it can be compared to the current model. pic.twitter.com/QQhtDgHfCJ