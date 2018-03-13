Tesla’s Supercharger Rates Increase Across the U.S.

autoevolution
Owners of electric vehicles used to charging them at the local Tesla stations had a surprise this week and, depending on the state they live in, the level of surprise varied from nasty to horrible.
Apparently, Tesla’s Supercharger rates went up in some states by as much as 100 percent. In Oregon, fro instance, the kW that last week was priced at $0.12 this week costs $0.24.

“We occasionally adjust rates to reflect current local electricity and usage,” Tesla said in a statement sent to Electrek.

“The overriding principle is that Supercharging will always remain significantly cheaper than gasoline, as we only aim to recover a portion of our costs while setting up a fair system for everyone. This will never be a profit center for Tesla.”

Tesla’s Superchargers are usually located near high-traffic areas, like restaurants and shops. There are nearly 8,500 of them spread across the world, and pricing is fixed within each state or province.

If the car doing the charging is a Model S or X, owners receive 400 kWh worth of Supercharger credits, enough to cover a distance of 1,000 miles.

For those unlucky enough to have ordered and received a Model 3, not only they don’t get annual Supercharger credits, but also have to pay a small fee. The most affected by the decision to increase prices are thus Model 3 owners.

Usually, Tesla charges customers per kilowatt-hour, but in some cases, it does bill per minute. The pricing is available online, on the carmaker’s dedicated website.

The Superchargers are capable of bringing the batteries back to life (80 percent capacity) in as little as 30 minutes.

The bigger brother of the Supercharger, called Megacharger, will soon be rolled out to help sustain the road introduction of the Semi electric truck. According to Elon Musk, the same 30 minutes charging time would provide 400 miles of range for the trucks.
