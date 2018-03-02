Mitsubishi to Show EV Charging Station Finder App at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show

Although most cities in the world where EVs are being sold or operated have begun, be it through public or private efforts, to provide a decent number of charging stations, finding them, especially before getting used to where they are, might prove to be a difficult task.
At the 2018 Geneva Motor Show next week, Japanese manufacturer Mitsubishi will present, alongside some of its newest vehicles, one of the world’s first apps purposely created by an automaker to help motorists locate the nearest charging station.
To be compatible with the Android Auto2 platform, the app is part of Mitsubishi’s Connect suite, and it will allow not only finding charging stations en route or at the destination, but it will also tell the drivers if the respective station is available or occupied.
To make sure one doesn't make the trip all the way across town for nothing, the app will tell drivers what type of connector plug the charging station uses, its opening hours, if applicable, and other details. The app is already available in Japan as the EV Support app, Mitsubishi saying the one to be shown in Geneva will be the European market version.
Currently, both Google Play and AppStore offer several types of apps designed to help drivers in their quest for an EV charging station, with various functionalities.
Mitsubishi currently has only one electric vehicle in the line-up, the i-MiEV
(Mitsubishi innovative Electric Vehicle). It is the electric version of the Mitsubishi i and has been introduced in 2009. In Europe, the car also sells as the Peugeot iOn and Citroën C-Zero.
As for vehicles, at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, the Japanese will show the e-Evolution concept and the new Outlander
PHEV.