Honda Opens Europe's Most Advanced EV Charging Station, Should Start Selling EVs

 
5 Jun 2017
Honda has opened the most advanced charging station for plug-in vehicles ever installed in Europe.
The Japanese brand constructed the station in the parking lot of its European Research and Development Center, which is located in Offenbach, Germany.

The element employs 940V technology, which is state-of-the-art, and four vehicles can simultaneously be charged with different types of connectors, with up to 150 kW split between them.

In the future, Honda wants to integrate a hydrogen generation and refueling station at the same center, and it will be used in the same manner as the new EV charging point: internal research.

You already know that Honda does not sell electric automobiles in Europe yet, and that its portfolio is restricted when plug-in cars are concerned.

However, it does have a few hybrids in its lineup, and it prides itself on being a pioneer in hydrogen fuel cell technology. Unfortunately for the manufacturer of highly appreciated motorcycles and cars, its rivals at Toyota and Nissan have much more plug-in vehicles in their ranges.

One of the two brands can pride itself with the world’s first hydrogen fuel cell car sold across the world to regular consumers, while the other has a very successful line of electric automobiles.

Fortunately, the automaker still has a shot at the Fuel Cell Vehicle and electric car market, but it needs a line of products that will bring enough range in comparison to the other products available in the segments they will compete in, while also being sold at a competitive price. The balance between range and price is something that all of Honda’s rivals are struggling to obtain.

Honda wants to show its commitment to an electric future in the Old Continent, and has reaffirmed its strategy in this segment of automobiles. In case you have forgotten, the Japanese automaker wants to implement electric drive technology in two-thirds of its cars sold in Europe by 2025.
