Tesla Launches Model 3 LR RWD in Europe, It's Built in China With LGES Batteries

The Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD is back on the menu for European customers, although in a different form. The new model, arguably offering the best bang for the buck, is built in China with LGES battery cells. Tesla is still not offering it through the Design Studio, but people can find it in the inventory in many European countries.
Tesla sales and production data from the past two quarters suggest that the EV maker has a bigger production capacity than it can sell. Tesla throttled Giga Shanghai and its factory in Fremont to accommodate the production ramp-up at Giga Texas and Giga Berlin. Still, this hasn't solved the issue of Giga Shanghai production exceeding local demand. In a surprising and unprecedented move, Tesla started to export more of Shanghai's output to other markets, including North America.
At the end of March, Tesla started exporting the Model Y RWD to Canada, and weeks later, Model 3s with North American plates were spotted at Giga Shanghai. The Model Y RWD features an LFP battery pack, and the Model 3 would likely use the same chemistry. At about the same time, Tesla introduced an intriguing Model 3 Long Range AWD in the US. This certainly isn't built in China because it can still claim a $3,750 IRA tax credit. But its battery pack is rumored to be made with LGES cells imported from China, which explains the reduced tax credit.
A new report indicates that Tesla has already moved to export more of Giga Shanghai production. A new Model 3 variant is imported into Europe and could become a new best-seller. The Model 3 Long Range RWD is built in China with LGES cells and sells in Europe at a more affordable price than the LR AWD version. The Model 3 LR RWD was first offered in March to UK fleet customers and is now also offered to retail customers in other European markets. It cannot be configured in Tesla's Design Studio yet, and the only way to buy the new model is from the inventory. This usually happens when Tesla has a limited number of cars available.
At 46,970 euros ($51,079), the Model 3 LR RWD costs 4,020 euros ($4,370) less than the LR AWD variant in Germany. The price is 46,478 euros ($50,544) in Italy, making the Model 3 LR RWD 2,000 euros ($2,175) more affordable than the LR AWD version. The range is 620 km (385 miles) on 18-inch wheels according to the European WLTP standard, although this is somewhat optimistic. Surprisingly, it's less than the Model 3 Long Range AWD, which offers a 626-km (390-mile) range when equipped with the same wheels.
The LR RWD variant has the same top speed as the standard-range car, at 233 kph/145 mph, but 0-100 kph (0-97 mph) acceleration takes longer, at 5.9 versus 4.4 seconds. This is slightly faster than the LFP-powered Model 3 RWD (6.1 seconds).
Model 3 LR RWD now in ???????? $TSLA inventory! „available soon“— Berlinergy (@Berlinergy) May 14, 2023
MIC
Price fr €46,970 (-€4K vs LR AWD)
WLTP est 620km
LG Chem 79kWh NMC batt
3D7 600A base motor, 5.9s 0-100
Vmax 233 km/h
No subwoof., oth. speakers deact.
Warranty up to 160K km
New tire T38S
Diff. options/colours https://t.co/PSpvu9QcUc pic.twitter.com/0CNjpxm4Ry