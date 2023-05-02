Tesla Started Exporting Model 3 and Model Y From Giga Shanghai to Canada

Tesla started to export the Model Y RWD from China to Canada in April, marking the first time it exported cars from Giga Shanghai to North America. New information shows that Tesla also exports the Model 3 to North America.
Tesla critics claim the EV company faces a demand problem, as its gigafactories build cars that no one wants. Tesla's inventory is increasing, further supporting this theory, although Tesla and Elon Musk deny the demand issue. To make matters worse, frequent price cuts have made people lose confidence in Tesla. At least the latter can be debunked, as Tesla is now using a dynamic pricing policy that considers various parameters. Consequently, Tesla prices frequently swing up and down, seemingly without logic.
A new development contributed to this confusing situation, as Tesla started to ship cars built at Giga Shanghai to North America. At the end of April, Tesla began to export the made-in-China Model Y RWD to Canada, a first for the EV maker. Now, new insight shows that Model 3 will also cross the Ocean, possibly with the same destination. The cars are probably also RWD versions with LFP batteries, similar to the Model Y exported in April.
This implies that Chinese production exceeds local and European demand, and Tesla is looking for new markets to offload the surplus. Giga Shanghai is not supplying only the Chinese market but also Europe, with vehicles slightly different from the ones sold in China. Tesla inventory in Europe is indeed at an all-time high, with the Model 3 the biggest offender, at a time when Tesla chose to raise prices. Still, the cars sold in North America differ from those sold in the Chinese and European markets. They use different charge plugs and have other requirements for lights and safety equipment. Because of such differences, Tesla has to build them on purpose.
This might indicate another reason for the made-in-China exports to North America. Giga Shanghai is the most efficient car factory in the world, with the lowest production costs among Tesla gigafactories. Even when considering the shipping costs and taxes, this favorable cost structure allows Tesla to sell them for more profit than those exported from the US. Considering the IRA tax credits, Tesla would also want to keep the US production for local deliveries.
Whatever the case, Tesla fans captured the Model 3 EVs on video as they were prepared for shipping from the Shanghai Nangang Terminal. The video shows the cars have North-American license plate brackets, and the steering wheel is on the left side. More information was discovered by another Tesla fan, who found that the ship commissioned to transport the cars was heading to Tacoma, Washington. This is just south of the Canadian border. As usual, there is no official confirmation from Tesla about its car shipments.
@ Shanghai Port: Model 3 for export to North America spotted. Ship for Tacoma, WA, US was at the port.
Notice: LHD car, license plate bracket.
