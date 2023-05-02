The Best Features of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Mercedes recently unveiled the latest in the E-Class line. From 2024 on, the E-Class will be offered with four and six-cylinder engines paired to a 23-horsepower electric motor. The car is almost entirely new, with a new interior and exterior design language and plenty of features.
More changes have been made inside than out, however. MBUX, the brand's longstanding infotainment unit, has received a big update as well. A new Superscreen mirrors the Hyperscreen found in the EQS, but with a few key changes we'll get into below. Today, we’re going to go through the best bits of the new E-Class.
The new E-Class is shaping up to be a technological showcase for the brand, and it'll be a real treat to see what works and what doesn't when the new E-Class hits the streets.
Lighting and design
Let’s start with what’s on the surface. Mercedes, at least in the eye of this beholder, has knocked it out of the park with the E-Class' new design language. A particular favorite of mine are the taillights, which mimic the three-pointed Benz star. They’re a real highlight of the design, especially at the rear – which admittedly does appear to be lifted right from the S-Class.
Speaking of taking things from other Mercedes models, the grille is much more EQ and less Mercedes, if that makes sense. The black highlights surrounding the grille work much better here than on EQ models, and the E-Class was able to keep its distinctive four-pod lighting signature at the front. It’s also great to see an interesting color like the one shown here offered. Too often these large luxury brands offer nothing but your usual monochromatic palette of colors. When you’re spending nearly six figures on a car, it should be any color you want. In all, it’s a winning design that brings the E-Class into the spotlight.
Rear-wheel steering
This will be a relatively minor but impactful change for the E-Class lineup. Well, at least those members of the E-Class lineup optioned with the Technology Pack. Using rear-wheel steering, the new Merc will be able to rotate the rear axle at angles up to 4.5 degrees while parking. It works at higher speeds as well, thankfully.
At speeds above 37 mph, the rear wheels still move, albeit by a much smaller amount. 2.5 degrees of rotation can be applied, though, unlike the parking movement, the rear wheels will now move in the same direction as the fronts. The feature, carried over from the S-Class, is a gamechanger in larger cars like this, helping them to "shrink" thanks to much increased maneuverability. For this generation, the E-Class has once again gotten larger, so the feature will definitely be appreciated. Hopefully, we'll also continue to see it trickle down the Mercedes lineup. Here's to hoping we’re looking at a race for the first $40,000 car with rear-steering.
Interior Assistant
Over the last several years, Mercedes’ ethos has shifted to a brand at the forefront of automotive tech. The E-Class will reap the benefits of this with its new Interior Assistant. The software is optional and will work to "automatically execute interior functions." It can detect front occupants with infrared cameras in the headliner and will "interpret the movements of the occupants and their body language in order to provide suitable support with appropriate vehicle functions." Presumably, "interior functions" mean the assistant can adjust parameters like music volume, climate temperature, and others to make the occupants more comfortable.
Unfortunately, there isn't much elaboration on exactly what that means, but it sounds like the kind of tech-forward thinking that Mercedes is becoming best known for. Th carmaker does say that, in case of an accident, the Interior Assistant can unlock the doors and automatically contact emergency services.
Third-party apps
Another big piece of tech news with the E-Class is the addition of third-party apps to the heavily updated MBUX infotainment system. Up until now, there was a very limited range of apps that could be used via MBUX – namely Mercedes-branded ones or apps for music streaming like Spotify. Now, that is all changing.
All apps are available on the center display and are as follows: TikTok, Angry Birds, Webex, Zoom, and Vivaldi (a web browser). Mercedes also offers video streaming, interactive experiences, local video programs, sports, news, games, and more on both the center and (optional) passenger displays.
On top of that, the third-party apps can interact with a selfie and video camera, which are part of the (you guessed it, optional) MBUX Superscreen. Only while stationary, the driver can use the cameras to take part in meetings via Zoom or Webex. There isn't word yet on what apps will and will not work when the E-Class is in motion, though the passenger display is tinted so the driver cannot see it.
Sound Visualization
For quite a while now, Mercedes has been at the top of the ambient lighting food chain. No one does ambient lighting like them, and it makes even the brand's cheapest models feel significantly more techy and premium – exactly the niche Mercedes occupies now.
With Active Ambient Lighting and Sound Visualization, music can be visualized. Mercedes uses the E-Class' lighting system to pulse the lights to the beat of the music. However, in some cases, the lighting can shift to interact with the content displayed on one of the car's screens.
