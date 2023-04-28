The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class L With Extended Wheelbase Is Like a Maybach Premonition

For sure, the most significant new model introduction of the spring – at least until the G60 BMW 5 Series also arrives to give it some much-needed fresh competition – is the 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class. And, of course, the executive sedan has become a darling almost everywhere.
The new W214 E-Class, the sixth by its name since the W124 facelift of 1993, is said to be a lot better than before – though not necessarily from all points of view. Some will argue that this executive sedan should have already moved away from internal combustion engines altogether and left the Mercedes EQE as the sole heir to the legacy. Others will have a thing or two to say about the polarizing design. And a few will argue that this most-tech-infused E-Class is precisely what the doctor ordered to cure us of BMW 5 Series, Audi A6, Volvo S90, Genesis G80, and Cadillac CT5 addictions.
But that is all in the real world, where sales are yet to commence. Meanwhile, the situation is much simpler across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators – they are hurrying to present their visions before Mercedes sends the E-Class on its merry way through dealerships. And, so far, we have seen dreams of W124 Estates, previews of what to expect when the aftermarket world gets their hands on the business sedan to make it tuned, customized, and personalized, plus even a crossover-style Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain for more adventurous types.
Here also comes Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, who has decided to pause for a second his EV passion of late (Tesla Model 3 and Y facelifts, for example). He even decided to skip a beat or two from the AI-assisted designs that were starting to pile up (Volvo ES90, Volkswagen sedan, BMW minivans!) and focus on a CGI moment on the 2024 E-Class. As of note, this pixel master loves both the West and the East, so he quickly combined his passion for these vastly different regions into a singular creation – the 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class L for the Chinese market.
Frankly, just like with the E-Class Touring and All-Terrain, we all know that Mercedes is actively considering the new generations of these derivatives based on the W214 underpinnings. And so is the E-Class with a longer wheelbase – it's a question of when not if. Of course, this is just an unofficial depiction, and we all need to always take these hypothetical virtual designs with a grain of salt until there's an official word from the automaker. But the CGI expert does have a way to make his projects look as close to reality as possible – and this one is no different.
So, do we give it our digital hall pass, or are the two-tone Mercedes-Maybach vibes too much?
