IRA Loophole Allows Wise Americans ro Benefit From the Full $7,500 EV Tax Credit

When the IRS released the rules of origin at the end of March, people thought many electric vehicles would not qualify for the full $7,500 tax credit. Still, a loophole in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) allows those who lease their EVs to benefit regardless of where the cars and their batteries are manufactured. Despite its disadvantages, this will make EV leasing a no-brainer in the US.

7 photos Photo: Hyundai | Edited