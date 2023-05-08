Intriguing MiC Tesla Model Y Spotted in San Francisco With Manufacturer Plates

Tesla is currently building the Model Y in all its factories across the globe, aiming to produce the best-selling SUV locally whenever possible. Still, a made-in-China Tesla Model Y with manufacturer plates was spotted in San Francisco over the weekend. The intriguing appearance prompted wild speculations.
Many people who follow Tesla think the EV market leader has had a demand problem for months. This presumption appears supported by Tesla's recent actions, including price cuts and incentives, apparently meant to convince more people to buy its electric vehicles. At the same time, inventories are building up, indicating that price cuts are not the best way to persuade folks to buy more Teslas. Tesla needs to think creatively to convince more people, which might involve doing things Tesla refused in the past, such as advertising.
Seeing Tesla building more gigafactories makes little sense for those who think this way. What does it need new production capacity for if Tesla has problems finding more customers for the current production? Indeed, no increase in output has been recorded in the first quarter of the year compared to Q4 2022. At the same time, Tesla bragged about Giga Texas and Giga Berlin ramping up. Where is this additional capacity? Experts think Tesla slowed output at Giga Shanghai and its factory in Fremont to accommodate the ramp-up.
In the past month, Tesla has been doing more intriguing things. Instead of trying to sell its electric vehicles as close to production as possible, it is doing the opposite. Some models produced at Giga Shanghai are exported to Europe, which was explainable until Giga Berlin started introducing more Tesla Model Y variants in its lineup. Giga Berlin shipped part of its production to Taiwan, which was again explained by the conflict brewing between China and Taiwan.
Still, recently, Tesla started exporting cars from Giga Shanghai to Canada. This is more difficult to explain unless Giga Shanghai's costs are so low that Tesla makes more money this way than if it shipped the cars from Fremont. This is the context when a made-in-China Tesla Model Y was spotted in San Francisco over the weekend. The electric SUV sports manufacturing plates and intriguing details. The Model Y is obviously not destined for the US market, considering the license plate bracket in the front and the Chinese lettering at the rear. The VIN also confirms it was built at Giga Shanghai.
Intriguingly, the car appears to have ultrasonic sensors. Still, they are white instead of being painted in the body color. This suggests they were installed post-production, or they are aftermarket parts. Or maybe there's nothing there, which might explain the scratches on the front bumper. There are marked differences between the Chinese Model Y and the ones sold in the US, which implies that this Model Y might have more adaptations under the hood. Most notably, the charge port differs, making it incompatible with the US Superchargers.
Made in China | Spotted in San Francisco pic.twitter.com/dUjDav5MHq— The Kilowatts ?????? (@klwtts) May 7, 2023