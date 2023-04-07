Tesla Cuts Prices Again as Expected, Will That Be Enough to Move More Metal?

Tesla fans tried to explain the big difference by saying most were in transit to various markets. It's true, Tesla ships them from Fremont all over the world, and they only started producing the HW4 refreshed models in February. This could be a valid explanation until we consider the number of cars in transit that weren't counted as delivered in Q4 2022. The gap was smaller then, from 20,613 produced to 17,147 delivered. Despite the massive price cuts in January, it widened, pointing to a sales crash.
Others attributed the slowing of sales to a lack of market appetite for $100K vehicles, especially those not perceived as offering enough value for money. With constant build quality problems and visible cost-cutting, the Model S and Model X are simply not attractive enough. Tesla had to choose between fixing the quality and making the Model S/X true luxury vehicles worthy of the money or dropping the prices even lower. I bet Tesla would choose the latter, not least because it's hard to rebuild trust when you lose it.
And sure thing, as predicted, Tesla cut the prices less than a week later. The Model S and Model X saw the biggest cuts, at $5,000 for every model and trim. Based on these cuts, the Model S AWD is now $84,990, dangerously close to qualifying for the IRA tax credit. The Model S Plaid starts at $104,990, with Model X AWD and Model X Plaid at $94,990 and $104,990, respectively.
The Model Y followed suit with a $2,000 price cut across the board, which is interesting because Tesla slightly increased the price a couple of times after the January blood bath. The Model Y is back to January levels, with $52,990 for the LR version and $56,990 for the Performance trim. Tesla also launched a new lower-priced Model Y AWD variant for $49,990. This is the same 4680-cell Model Y that was previously available through inventory in limited quantities. The fact that Tesla officially made it available through the design studio reflects more confidence in 4680 cell production yields.
Finally, the Model 3 was not forgotten, especially as the April 18 cutoff for the Model 3 RWD is fast approaching. The most affordable model in Tesla's lineup now retails for $1,000 less, with a starting price of $41,990 for the RWD version and $52,990 for the Performance variant. Tesla acknowledged the IRA tax credit reduction for the Model 3 RWD from $7,500 to $3,500 starting April 18 and informed its customers accordingly. It's likely a new price cut is in store by then to compensate for the loss.
The question remains whether the most recent price cuts would be enough to accelerate Model S and Model X sales. There's another question looming of how low Tesla is willing to go in this price war which will surely drive its competitors into the ground. We suspect Lucid to be in the most uncomfortable situation of its short career. Saudis or no Saudis, the EV startup might have lost all hopes of breaking even at these price levels.
BREAKING: @Tesla has reduced the starting prices of the Model S & Model X in the US by up to ~5%.— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) April 7, 2023
This is a GREAT sign that 4680 production output is increasing. The 4680 Model Y full qualifies for the Federal $7,500 EV credit so the Model Y line now starts at $42,490 after incentives. Throw in local state incentives and the Model Y AWD brand new now costs less than $40k.— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) April 7, 2023