Tesla Cuts Prices Again as Expected, Will That Be Enough to Move More Metal?

• By:
When Tesla presented the first-quarter results, Model S and Model X's disappointing sales raised the alarm. The EV maker is trying to address the concerns by further lowering the prices, as expected, with the biggest cuts at the top of the range.
Tesla cuts prices again as expected 7 photos
Photo: Tesla
Tesla price cuts are a punch in the gut to all other players in the EV arenaTesla price cuts are a punch in the gut to all other players in the EV arenaTesla price cuts are a punch in the gut to all other players in the EV arenaTesla price cuts are a punch in the gut to all other players in the EV arenaTesla price cuts are a punch in the gut to all other players in the EV arenaTesla price cuts are a punch in the gut to all other players in the EV arena
In the first quarter, Tesla's impressive production and delivery figures were clouded by less-than-impressive Model S and Model X sales performance. The report emphasized a huge gap between the number of produced vehicles and those delivered to customers: 19,437 and 10,695, respectively. This means that almost half of the Model S and Model X made in the first three months of the year failed to find an interested buyer.

Tesla fans tried to explain the big difference by saying most were in transit to various markets. It's true, Tesla ships them from Fremont all over the world, and they only started producing the HW4 refreshed models in February. This could be a valid explanation until we consider the number of cars in transit that weren't counted as delivered in Q4 2022. The gap was smaller then, from 20,613 produced to 17,147 delivered. Despite the massive price cuts in January, it widened, pointing to a sales crash.

Others attributed the slowing of sales to a lack of market appetite for $100K vehicles, especially those not perceived as offering enough value for money. With constant build quality problems and visible cost-cutting, the Model S and Model X are simply not attractive enough. Tesla had to choose between fixing the quality and making the Model S/X true luxury vehicles worthy of the money or dropping the prices even lower. I bet Tesla would choose the latter, not least because it's hard to rebuild trust when you lose it.

And sure thing, as predicted, Tesla cut the prices less than a week later. The Model S and Model X saw the biggest cuts, at $5,000 for every model and trim. Based on these cuts, the Model S AWD is now $84,990, dangerously close to qualifying for the IRA tax credit. The Model S Plaid starts at $104,990, with Model X AWD and Model X Plaid at $94,990 and $104,990, respectively.

The Model Y followed suit with a $2,000 price cut across the board, which is interesting because Tesla slightly increased the price a couple of times after the January blood bath. The Model Y is back to January levels, with $52,990 for the LR version and $56,990 for the Performance trim. Tesla also launched a new lower-priced Model Y AWD variant for $49,990. This is the same 4680-cell Model Y that was previously available through inventory in limited quantities. The fact that Tesla officially made it available through the design studio reflects more confidence in 4680 cell production yields.

Finally, the Model 3 was not forgotten, especially as the April 18 cutoff for the Model 3 RWD is fast approaching. The most affordable model in Tesla's lineup now retails for $1,000 less, with a starting price of $41,990 for the RWD version and $52,990 for the Performance variant. Tesla acknowledged the IRA tax credit reduction for the Model 3 RWD from $7,500 to $3,500 starting April 18 and informed its customers accordingly. It's likely a new price cut is in store by then to compensate for the loss.

The question remains whether the most recent price cuts would be enough to accelerate Model S and Model X sales. There's another question looming of how low Tesla is willing to go in this price war which will surely drive its competitors into the ground. We suspect Lucid to be in the most uncomfortable situation of its short career. Saudis or no Saudis, the EV startup might have lost all hopes of breaking even at these price levels.


Tesla Tesla Model S Tesla Model X tesla model y Tesla Model 3 price cuts IRA tax credit
About the author: Cristian Agatie
Cristian Agatie profile photo

After his childhood dream of becoming a "tractor operator" didn't pan out, Cristian turned to journalism, first in print and later moving to online media. His top interests are electric vehicles and new energy solutions.
Full profile

 

