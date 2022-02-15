Tesla in a Pickle After Korean Regulator Makes Claims Over Exaggerated Range Figures

American EV manufacturer Tesla Motors might have gotten themselves into a pickle after the South Korean antitrust regulator began investigations due to exaggerated specifications on its vehicle’s batteries. In 2021, the Tesla Model 3 was the best-selling model in the Asian country, accounting for nearly 44% of the EV market.
Like most Asian countries, South Korea is experiencing a spike in electric vehicles sales. KAIDA (Korean Automobile Importers and Distributors) said in the first half of 2021 the Asian country sold 26,632 EVs. The top three models included the Tesla Model 3, Y, and the Hyundai Ioniq 5.
Apparently, the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) sent a report to Tesla stating that some of its vehicles had exaggerated mileage, including the popular Model 3, which violates the Act on Fair Labelling and Advertising.
Tesla claims that the driving range on their mid-level Long Range trim is an impressive 528 km (328 miles) per single charge. The South Korean regulator claims Tesla’s advertised range may fall short if temperatures drop below freezing, Reuters reported.
In December, Consumer Reports published an article stating that EVs could lose range in cold weather due to impact on the battery chemistry. Cold temperatures can reduce an electric vehicle’s range by 20%. According to testing by the Norwegian Automobile Federation, recharging EV batteries also takes longer in freezing temperatures compared to warm weather.
The announcement by the South Korean authority is just but a series of incidents that are facing the U.S. automaker. Tesla recalled over 26,000 vehicles over defective windshield defroster software six days ago. The software bug led to poor performance of the defroster and may lead to poor visibility, increasing the risk of a crash.
That’s not all. Last week, sources revealed that Tesla tweaked its power steering component to prevent chip shortage issues. The affected vehicles in China were models destined for the U.K. and other European countries. Tesla employees said the exclusion doesn’t pose any safety issues.
