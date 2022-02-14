Non-Tesla Supercharger Pilot Extended to All Superchargers in the Netherlands

Once exclusive to Tesla vehicles, the Supercharger network opened to non-Tesla drivers last November in the Netherlands. The pilot program kicked into overdrive today with the announcement that all other EVs can be charged at all Superchargers in the Netherlands via the Tesla app.
What's more, the pilot program has been recently extended to Germany and Belgium in addition to France and Norway. The company highlights:
“We’re starting with a select number of sites so that we can review the experience, monitor congestion, and assess feedback before expanding. Future sites will only be opened to non-Tesla vehicles if there’s available capacity.” Reading between the lines, this wording is worrying as it allows Tesla to drag its feet. But on the other hand, the Texas-based company also knows that opening more stations to non-Tesla EVs is good for business.
The Supercharger experience will remain unchanged for Tesla drivers, who benefit from seamless integration with the charge post. What’s more, Tesla notes that its drivers continue to have access to the lowest charging prices.
According to Tesla’s support website, pricing for non-Tesla drivers is higher because it reflects the additional costs incurred to support charging a broad range of vehicles. The automaker further notes adjustments made to its Superchargers to accommodate these vehicles. On the upside, the price per kWh can be lowered by non-Tesla drivers with a charging membership.
If you own a non-Tesla electric vehicle and you intend to use the Supercharger network in the aforementioned countries, the first step would be to download the smartphone app for Apple iOS or Android OS devices. After creating your account, simply tap on the Charge Your Non-Tesla button to find your nearest charging site. Once there, select a payment method, plug in your car, tap Start Charging, then select Stop Charging. Pretty straightforward, right?
Non-Tesla vehicles can now charge at all Superchargers in the Netherlands via the Tesla app. Learn more at https://t.co/hjybH0ROdl pic.twitter.com/zjomySylf9— Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging) February 14, 2022