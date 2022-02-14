Elon Musk Doesn’t Take Tesla’s Boombox Safety Recall Seriously

Overpromising, controversial, sometimes nutty. Elon Musk is many things, but “safety advocate” doesn’t really define the head honcho of Tesla.
After he attacked the press over the Full Sell-Driving, the 50-year-old entrepreneur couldn’t help but make a sarcastic comment in regard to the Boombox. When asked what was the rationale behind the external speaker’s recall we’ve recently covered, Musk tweeted “the fun police made us do it (sigh)” as if he’s trying to challenge the NHTSA into a confrontation.
I like sarcasm as much as the next guy, but if the biggest shareholder of Tesla doesn’t take a potential safety issue seriously, that’s not actually sarcasm. Everyone other than Musk fans would pick the word folly.
The Boombox uses an external speaker to produce sound while the vehicle is in drive, reverse, or neutral. This may obscure the pedestrian warning sound at low speeds, which goes against Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 141 for minimum sound requirements in hybrids and EVs.
Tesla isn’t aware of any incidents related to this condition, but had something unfortunate happened in a school zone, Musk wouldn’t have blamed the fun police for it. Passenger and pedestrian safety are more important than ever because road deaths are rising at record pace. The number of U.S. fatalities surged in 2021, totaling 31,720 in the first nine months of the year according to an NHTSA report published on February 1st, 2022.
“We have to change a culture that accepts as inevitable the loss of tens of thousands of people in traffic crashes,” declared Steven Cliff, the federal watchdog’s Deputy Administrator. “This will require a transformational and collaborative approach to safety on our nation’s roads,” he added.
Instead of collaborating with the NHTSA by owning up to Tesla’s 11th recall in the United States in just over three months, Musk made a clown of himself again by choosing fart noises while driving over pedestrian safety.
I like sarcasm as much as the next guy, but if the biggest shareholder of Tesla doesn’t take a potential safety issue seriously, that’s not actually sarcasm. Everyone other than Musk fans would pick the word folly.
The Boombox uses an external speaker to produce sound while the vehicle is in drive, reverse, or neutral. This may obscure the pedestrian warning sound at low speeds, which goes against Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 141 for minimum sound requirements in hybrids and EVs.
Tesla isn’t aware of any incidents related to this condition, but had something unfortunate happened in a school zone, Musk wouldn’t have blamed the fun police for it. Passenger and pedestrian safety are more important than ever because road deaths are rising at record pace. The number of U.S. fatalities surged in 2021, totaling 31,720 in the first nine months of the year according to an NHTSA report published on February 1st, 2022.
“We have to change a culture that accepts as inevitable the loss of tens of thousands of people in traffic crashes,” declared Steven Cliff, the federal watchdog’s Deputy Administrator. “This will require a transformational and collaborative approach to safety on our nation’s roads,” he added.
Instead of collaborating with the NHTSA by owning up to Tesla’s 11th recall in the United States in just over three months, Musk made a clown of himself again by choosing fart noises while driving over pedestrian safety.
The fun police made us do it (sigh)— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 13, 2022