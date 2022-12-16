Tesla Gives U.S. Customer 10,000 Free Supercharger Miles, Europeans Could Feel Cheated

It’s almost the end of the year and it’s only natural for carmakers around the world to push customers to take last-minute delivery of vehicles, as they try to round the numbers for 2022. Tesla is doing the same, but it has a lot more tools at its disposal than traditional carmakers.
At the beginning of December, for instance, Tesla announced $3,750 discounts for electric cars delivered by the end of the year. The discount applies only to Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, but we’re pretty sure a lot of people were happy about this.
And now comes another good news. On top of the already-announced discount it seems Tesla is throwing 10,000 miles of free Supercharger miles. The main condition remains to take delivery of the car by the end of December.
According to Drive Tesla, the free miles, which are the equivalent of about $1,000 worth of free Supercharging, can be used for up to two years from the time of delivery and are not transferable should the car be sold in this timeframe.
It’s unclear at this time how many customers received this offer, but screenshots of messages received from Tesla started popping up all over the Internet. The same happens in Europe, where Tesla rolled out a similar incentive just a day earlier.
The thing is though that over in Europe the size of the freebie is much smaller. According to customer posts on various forums, those getting delivery of their Teslas will get free Supercharging in the same amount, 10,000, only this time that’s measured in kilometers, not miles.
Simple math tells one that while American and Canadian customers get 10,000 miles of free Supercharging, Europeans get only about 6,200. The reasons for this difference have not been explained, but some Europeans could feel cheated.
