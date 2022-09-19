Tesla FSD Beta 10.69.2 Proceeds in Intersection on a Red Light in New York

A week ago, Tesla rolled out its latest FSD Beta, 10.69.2, to a broader audience. Now, we get to see a Tesla Model Y in New York City as it rolls through a red light. The Tesla was following another vehicle in an intersection. The other vehicle did not stop at a yellow light, and the Tesla followed it further on. Whoops!
The video of the entire interaction was made by the driver of the Tesla, who has a YouTube channel dubbed AllAboutTeslaY. It is worth noting that the driver of the Tesla noticed that the other driver did not stop at the yellow light. His vehicle did not stop either.
The latest iteration of Tesla FSD comes with increased attention to pedestrians, which is something that everyone will appreciate, as well as an improved behavior in unprotected left turns. The latter are the root of many accidents for humans, as well, so one would expect a system like this to be improved to the maximum imaginable level for this situation.
As you can observe in the video, the Tesla Model Y entered the intersection at a slow speed, of under 10 mph (16 kph), which meant that stopping should not have been an issue. Upon posting the video on Reddit, on the dedicated Tesla thread, people have replied by calling the video clickbait. While less dangerous than the Tesla that flew over an intersection, it is still dangerous.
Several users have acknowledged that they would have also proceeded in the intersection, as well, and claimed that the other vehicle is to blame for being too slow while entering the intersection, and then stopping just after it.
While we do not condone driving through a yellow light, some police officers in some countries might let this slide. However, a red-light camera would not, regardless of the fact that the Tesla was entering the intersection slowly, it still did it after the light changed to red. It does not matter what the other vehicle was doing.
Instead of playing the blame game, which can be entertaining up to a point, we ask you if you would rather have a system that is safer than the average human being, or one that tries to be as safe as the average human driver.
What matters most is that nobody was harmed during the filming of this video and that no other road users were in the path of the two vehicles while they proceeded through an intersection on a yellow and red light, respectively. Please understand that things could have been different at another moment in time or in another intersection.
