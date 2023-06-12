Tesla Debuts Impressive 'Giga Lab' Store Concept in China, Might Expand It Overseas

Tesla unveiled a new retail concept in China showcasing its manufacturing prowess. The first Giga Lab concept store that opened in Chengdu aims to offer customers a behind-the-scenes view of how Tesla vehicles are built.
Tesla is an unconventional carmaker that already changed the automotive industry. Its direct-sales retail system is copied by startups and envied by traditional carmakers. Its manufacturing has also given rivals plenty of headaches as it became one of Tesla's strongest assets. Elon Musk even bragged about Tesla being a manufacturing company, although it is much more than that. It is also significant in energy, software, artificial intelligence, and more. With the latest move, Tesla might also disrupt retail.
Tesla opened a new concept store in Chengdu, China, exhibiting installations inspired by the Giga Shanghai production lines. Aptly named "Giga Lab," the new store houses exploded cars, manufacturing robots, and other exhibits that look impressive and offer geeks something to talk about. And that's precisely what Tesla wants, people talking about its products and technology.
In an official announcement on its Weibo account, Tesla named it "the most beautiful store in Chengdu" and promised visitors "an immersive experience of the magic of building a car in 45 seconds." It's not a traditional store in the true sense of the word but rather a relaxed space where people can meet up with friends, chat and "take a break." Tesla bets that this will attract more car buyers to Tesla, offering an advantage over the competition.
This might seem like going against Tesla's direct-to-consumer retail strategy, which favors online sales. The EV market leader decided years ago that the online sales experience is best suited for its strategy, although it later reconsidered this. People can browse, configure, and order a Tesla from the comfort of their living rooms, but they can still go to a Tesla Store and see the cars if they want to.
Still, the concept store in Chengdu proves that Tesla can experiment and get more out of this in-store experience. The Giga Lab concept can also boost the image and act as a catalyst driving up engagement. Elon Musk promised to consider advertising at some point, but no advertising is as powerful as organic promotion. The Giga Lab will make many people talk about Tesla, acting like a catalyst for free advertising for the brand.
The Chinese market is a highly competitive one, especially for electric vehicles. Tesla is doing a great job staying on top, but the competition is sharpening its weapons every day. Although online sales can be enough in some markets, Chinese customers appreciate the in-store buying experience. Considering all this, the Giga Lab concept will undoubtedly attract more people to the store. It will also expose more buyers to Tesla's technology and manufacturing.
The first "GIGA LAB" Tesla store held its opening ceremony today. The interior of "GIGA LAB" imitates the Shanghai Gigafactory and shows the manufacturing process of Tesla vehicles. Here, customers can feel the hardcore beauty of Tesla??— Tesla Asia (@Tesla_Asia) June 10, 2023
????Chengdu, China pic.twitter.com/VlYi9TGr3o