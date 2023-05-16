Tesla Plans Giga Shanghai Expansion With Intriguing Pouch-Type Cell Production Line

Tesla applied to expand Giga Shanghai and add a new production line for pouch-type batteries. The information is intriguing, as Tesla only uses cylindrical cells and has previously warned that pouch cells are too dangerous to be used in an electric vehicle.
Despite rumors that Tesla is facing a demand problem, the EV maker is expanding its production capacity throughout its factories. Although production has remained flat in the first quarter, this is usually the weakest, and Tesla expects the demand to increase in the coming months. That's why it keeps ramping up Giga Austin and Giga Berlin. With the imminent production start for the Cybertruck, Tesla will need the supply chain and production capacity to perform at their best.
That's why we're not surprised to learn that Tesla is looking to further expand its gigafactory in China. Giga Shanghai is Tesla's most efficient factory and has become its main production hub in the past year. Tesla produced almost 730,000 Model 3 and Model Y EVs in Shanghai, many exported to Europe, Asia, and North America.
Tesla is seeking regulatory clearance to expand its operations at Giga Shanghai, although it's unclear whether it will start the work immediately. The clearance is standard procedure in China, allowing the public to comment on the environmental impact of the potential expansion. According to the filings reviewed by Reuters, Tesla wants to increase the drive-unit production capacity to 1.75 million units, up from 1.25 million currently. It also wants to set up new facilities to recycle chemicals for waste-water treatment in the plant.
Another intriguing piece of information indicates that Tesla wants to start producing pouch-type battery cells. Pouch cells, which keep battery components in a flexible bag, are widely used in electronic devices. Some carmakers, including General Motors, also use them in their EVs, although the Chevy Bolt recall shows why Tesla said they are too dangerous. It's intriguing that Tesla now wants to produce such battery cells, although they might not be destined for EV battery production. Instead, Tesla might use them in other products, with speculations that Tesla Bot might be one of them.
Elon Musk explained in 2021 why Tesla would never use pouch-type battery cells in its EVs. The shape and size of the cells needed for EV batteries mean that the distance from the cooling loop to the center of the cell is higher for pouch cells than for cylindrical cells. This facilitates a thermal runaway, especially as cells heat up and swell during regular operation. The weak bag makes it impossible to stop the whole pack from burning, said Musk. That's why Tesla always used cylindrical cells in its battery packs, and other carmakers intend to switch to using them.
Considering all this, it's safe to assume that Tesla will not use large but smaller pouches. This means Tesla must have other use-case scenarios in mind. The pouch-cell battery production line at Giga Shanghai would have an initial capacity of 20,000 amp-hours. Considering the cell voltage of 3.5-4.2 Volts, this equals a 70-84 kWh capacity, which is barely enough to make a single EV battery pack. Hopefully, Tesla will offer more information during the upcoming Annual Shareholder Day.
