Weird Tesla Prototype Spotted While Heavily Disguised Could Be a Gen-3 Test Mule

Tesla is nearing the production of the refreshed Model 3, known internally as "Project Highland." Prototypes of the new models have been buzzing around for some time, but none was as intriguing as this weirdly-looking fellow. The shape and details indicate that this is no Model 3 refresh prototype but a test mule for the upcoming Gen-3 compact EV.
Tesla is speeding up the development of the refreshed Model 3, with many prototypes recently seen testing on public roads. Rumor has it that production is already underway at Giga Shanghai, while others claim the Project Highland cars will arrive in the US this summer. If that's the case, more prototype testing makes little sense, as Tesla should've figured out everything by now. Yet, testing didn't stop, which indicates that Tesla either didn't finalize Project Highland development or it's testing something else.
The prototypes spotted recently wore the elements of the Model 3 refresh, indicating they belonged to Project Highland development. Yet, another appearance blew everything up, thanks to some weird details. Although it looked like an early Project Highland prototype, something was off with the red one in the pictures. Most obvious is the black camo covering not only the tailgate and rear spoiler but also the rear windows. The car also sports an intriguing roof hump, as if it were a hatchback.
Now, I'm pretty sure Tesla doesn't plan a Model 3 hatchback or any new body variation of the electric sedan. Others who've seen the pictures tend to agree, which makes this prototype particularly intriguing. If that's not a Model 3 hatchback, and it's still hiding something, why not see what else it's hiding? Well, despite the pictures showing only small sections of the prototype, there's more to soak in.
Starting with the front section, you can see that the front wheel is not centered inside the wheel well. There's obviously a bigger gap in the front of the wheel, pointing to a possible shorter wheelbase. That's the best indication that this is not a regular Model 3 prototype but something else. It also lacks the new camera repeater housing with the flare flowing into the front door, as the most recent Project Highland prototypes. Still, that's not a clue, as early Model 3 test vehicles also lacked this design change.
With the front wheel gap in mind, it certainly appears that the rear door is shorter than it should have been. It's hard to measure, but using the B-pillar as a reference, it seems shorter by about a pillar width than the door on the blue prototype. That could still be an illusion, but it could also confirm a shorter wheelbase, explaining why the front wheel is further back. Putting this info together with the rear camo, which suggests a hatchback, we might be looking at a test mule for a smaller EV.
The front camo also has a hump, although this is less clear what would hide. Whatever the case, a test mule for a smaller EV can only mean the Gen-3 compact Tesla is working on. The design, let alone body panels for a prototype, does not exist yet. The test mule is what the industry calls a vehicle platform tested with the body of another vehicle. In this case, Tesla obviously operated some rough modifications to the Model 3 body, enough to justify the heavy camouflage. What do you think about these pictures? I'd love to hear your opinion.
