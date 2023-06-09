Weird Tesla Prototype Spotted While Heavily Disguised Could Be a Gen-3 Test Mule

Tesla is nearing the production of the refreshed Model 3, known internally as "Project Highland." Prototypes of the new models have been buzzing around for some time, but none was as intriguing as this weirdly-looking fellow. The shape and details indicate that this is no Model 3 refresh prototype but a test mule for the upcoming Gen-3 compact EV.

7 photos Photo: @M_IsForMachine via Twitter | Edited