Tesla Teases Next-Gen Compact EV, Hints at Prototyping Phase Being Underway

During Tesla's Annual Shareholder Meeting, Elon Musk offered insight into its Gen-3 EV platform. Tesla CEO teased the design of one of the two models planned on the new platform, showing a compact crossover slightly resembling the Model Y. The two models combined should surpass 5 million units per year and will be "head and shoulders above anything else that is present in the industry."

8 photos Photo: @bradsferguson via Twitter, Tesla | composition