Backlash in China Tesla Showrooms As Company Reduces Prices

When a company is as high-profile globally as Tesla, the power of the microscope gets even greater and oftentimes results in negative news. The latest news arrives from China in the wake of new price reductions for Tesla vehicles the company stated were never coming.
The reduction in prices announced on Friday reduced the price of Tesla Vehicles in the country by between 13% and 24% of the price tags in September.
Friday's price reduction resulted in protests throughout the country on Saturday by those who recently purchased Tesla vehicles. Prior to the end of the year, Chinese consumers were enticed to buy an electric vehicles due to the end of government subsidies and further enticed to opt for Tesla vehicles based on price reductions of 9% that took place in Q4.
The latest reductions dwarf those in October leading to the outrage. For example, the Model 3 was reduced from CNY 265,900 ($38,883) to CNY 229,900 ($33,618), an decrease of 14%. The Model Y has been discounted by 10% from CNY 288,900 ($42,246) down to CNY 259,900 ($38,005).
One cannot blame Chinese consumers as it is already very expensive to own a car in the country and this begs the question, Is this a bait and switch by Tesla? The company had claimed the late 2022 reductions would not happen again yet, they did.
The biggest protest came in the country's financial center of Shanghai where ironically, China market Tesla's are made. Reuters reported about 200 customers crammed into the Shanghai showroom claiming they had overpaid for their vehicles.
"It may be a normal business practice but this is not how a responsible enterprise should behave," said one Tesla owner protesting at the company's delivery center in Shanghai's Minhang suburb on Saturday who gave his surname as Zhang.
According to Zhang, police mediated a meeting between Tesla staff and angry car buyers who presented a list of demands including an apology and compensation or other credits. The immediate onsite reaction from the staff was they would respond to the demands by Tuesday.
Tesla, however told Reuters the company has no plans to compensate buyers who took delivery prior to the latest price cuts. The move could signify a further market shift away from Tesla vehicles which would be a huge blow for the company as China sales represent a huge number on the company's balance sheet.
Domestic brands have brought the fight for market share right to the steps of Tesla's Giga Shanghai and it showed in Tesla's year-end financial report. While the facility increased production by its goal of 50% over 2021, China-based SAIC outsold Tesla by 53% according to China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).
What's more, China-based BYD outsold Tesla four to one in November alone, delivering 234,598 vehicles compared to 55,796 for Musk and Company, a drop of 44%.
