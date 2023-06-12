This Is How 52-Inch Tires Make a Beat-Down 1955 Dodge Tow Truck Look Great

There are people in this world who like their vehicles to look anything but shiny and new. They are into rat rods, visible rust, and decrepit states, not because there's something wrong with them, but because, let's face it, there's a bit of beauty in everything. Case in point, the 1955 Dodge tow truck we have here.
1955 was the first full year on the market for Dodge's C Series, the first major redesign of the company's truck line after the machines made during the Second World War. The range was mildly successful, staying in production for just six years, and one doesn't get to see that many of them these days, in whatever form.
Back in May, the tow truck was an entry on the lot of vehicles selling in Indianapolis, during the auction held there by Mecum. We accidentally stumbled upon it now, a few weeks after the fact, but for some of you out there, especially the ones that are into such beat-down machines, this could be a kind of a lucky stumble, as the truck is still available, failing to sell after a $30,000 bid.
There are two things that stand out the most with this truck. The first is, of course, the state of its body, looking all rusty and old in an uneven brown and with fading Mike's Garage writing on its sides. The second, and most in-your-face, are the wheels.
The exact size of the wheels themselves is not disclosed, but they are wrapped in tires so large they make everything else fade into the background. That would be 52 inches (1.3 meters) of Michelin rubber on each wheel, elevating the C Series to a height Dodge probably never imagined.
Back in the day, this kind of truck was offered with a choice of four engines, the largest of them being the 331ci (5.4-liter) V8. Because in this form the truck is a custom build, the hood hides underneath it a crate Chevy powerplant 454ci (7.4-liter) of undisclosed power and controlled by means of a Turbo 400 automatic transmission.
Not much was done to the truck's interior as a means to modernize it, but the brown materials used throughout make it look just like it should, in perfect sync with the nasty exterior.
Despite being almost seven decades old, the Dodge is actually much newer in this form. Titled as a 2016 Assembled Vehicle, it rides on a 1989 Chevy K3500 chassis, and its odometer reads just below 500 miles (805 km).
So, if you're into this sort of thing, keep in mind the truck is still available. It's unclear how much its owner expects to get for it, but it's clearly over $30k. And you'll also get the complete towing setup, and a train horn for good measure.
