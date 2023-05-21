Tesla Cybertruck Did Some Winter Testing, After All, Still Not Enough To Satisfy Fans

So far, all the Tesla Cybertruck prototypes we've seen were driving on city streets or getting stuck in the field. No real winter or hot-climate testing surfaced, although this doesn't necessarily mean the electric pickup wasn't tortured in harsher conditions. Tesla shared a picture of the Cybertruck driving on snow without offering more detail, except it was "winter-testing" the truck.
Although the Cybertruck is the most striking Tesla model, we haven't enjoyed any imagery of it undergoing testing in harsh climates. Winter testing, especially, is critical to fine-tuning the drivetrain for slippery conditions. Electric vehicles have more reasons to visit the Arctic regions, as the battery management system must ensure the battery operates appropriately in cold temperatures. There are many reasons why the Cybertruck should undergo both hot climate testing and winter testing.
Yet, whenever Tesla showed pictures and videos of its vehicles testing in the desert or the Arctic, the Cybertruck was never there. Tesla showed a video of the Model Y Performance testing on snow to fine-tune the Track Mode, and the rest of the S3XY lineup was also in the video. Another recent video shows the veteran models testing in hot weather in the Saudi desert. The Cybertruck was also missing from the family picture.
So far, we hadn't seen Tesla Cybertruck prototypes outside city boundaries except when the truck traveled for the groundbreaking ceremony of Tesla's lithium refinery in Corpus Christi, Texas. Even then, it embarrassed itself when it got stuck in the mud in a nearby field. People started to wonder why Tesla is not testing the electric pickup in more driving scenarios. One of the possible answers is that the Cybertruck is still far from the delivery start, and the testing has not yet started in full force.
Another possibility is that Tesla is doing the required testing but in a facility away from the prying eyes. The EV maker suggests this is the case, releasing a picture of the Cybertruck driving on snow. The caption only says "Cybertruck winter testing," so make of it what you will. The tweet attracted a lot of attention from Tesla fans, and the replies show that they are not all convinced that Tesla is doing proper testing. Many asked to get involved in the process, especially as they live in the northern territories, where cold winters are the norm.
We know that Tesla has an extreme-cold testing facility in Alaska near Delta Junction. The engineers have vast snow and ice surfaces at their disposal to test the cars in all conditions. Handling courses, iced hills with various gradients, and a huge skidpad are the perfect setup for winter testing. While Tesla doesn't say much about the picture, the Alaskan facility is the place to go if it wants to winter-test the Cybertruck.
Cybertruck winter testing ?? pic.twitter.com/SCSHaKJ5n5— Tesla (@Tesla) May 19, 2023