After Tesla Lithium Groundbreaking Ceremony, the Cybertruck Fell Victim to the Texas Mud

Tesla opened its first lithium refinery in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Tuesday, with Elon Musk and Texas Governor Greg Abbott attending the ceremony. Musk arrived at the site in a Cybertruck prototype, which became an instant attraction. After the ceremony, the truck continued to entertain people when it appeared stuck in the mud in a field nearby.
On Tuesday, Tesla broke ground on its first US lithium refinery in Corpus Christi, Texas. The facility is expected to process 50 GWh of battery materials, enough to produce 1 million electric vehicles annually. The ceremony was hijacked by the Tesla Cybertruck that Elon Musk drove to get to the site, thanks to its custom setup. The truck featured a rack supporting several strangely looking shovels, immediately named "cyber-shovels."
It was the first time Tesla showed off an accessory made for the Cybertruck. Tesla executives confirmed earlier that they tasked an in-house team to develop new accessories for the electric pickup. Still, until now, we've only seen renderings and not the actual stuff. Sadly, it's unlikely that Tesla will produce the rack (or the cyber-shovels), but it was nice to see the effort put into this, even for a one-off.
Musk arriving in the Cybertruck made quite an impression, but it still doesn't compare to what followed. Soon after the ceremony ended, a Texan woman going through the area caught the Cybertruck on camera in an embarrassing situation. Allegedly, the truck remained stuck in the mud in a crop field nearby. As you can see in the video below, the images are unclear, and the video is shaky, supposedly because of the rough terrain. The video set the internet on fire, though, with Tesla fans fighting to clear Cybertruck's reputation.
The video shows the Cybertruck deep into the mud and several people moving around it, looking preoccupied. Stephanie Fischer, who shot the video, returned to the scene and discovered the marks left in the mud after the vehicles left. Judging by the pictures (see the gallery), any car would've remained stuck in that situation, especially a heavy electric truck equipped with road tires. Ultimately, it's also the driver's fault when this happens. Still, this didn't stop some people from blaming Cybertruck's shortcomings for the situation.
Tesla and Elon Musk said that the Cybertruck should be able to handle rough terrain just like any other truck. Not only that, but Musk tweeted in 2020 that the Cybertruck will have increased air suspension travel for better off-roading and said it wants to "kick butt in Baja." Still, we don't think the truck could handle soft muddy terrain without preparation, and that should at least include proper mud tires.
As for who was driving the truck when it got stuck in the mud, the images are too blurry to tell. Still, a Twitter post shared by Tesla's Senior VP Drew Baglino might offer a clue. He confessed to having fun "muddying up Cyber after Tesla Lithium groundbreaking." Stephanie still had the last words, as you can see below.
Muddying up? Seems like y’all were stuck to me. For about 2 hours possibly. And left this farmers field a disaster. pic.twitter.com/uvzwriM61o— Stephanie (@stephfischer13) May 10, 2023