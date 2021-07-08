Tesla Confirms Model Y Standard Range With LFP Cells in China

The page also informs us that the new Model Y deliveries will begin by August, which is pretty close to the September estimate given by Tesla’s page in Hong Kong. Curiously, the Model Y SR's range in China is higher than that for the car offered in Hong Kong: 525 km (326 miles) against 455 km (283 milrd). We have no idea why but a possible cause would be a different measurement method.Tesla also said that the Model Y Standard Range can reach a top speed of 217 kph (135 mph) and go from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in 5.6 seconds. That is the same top speed as the Long Range, even if acceleration is slightly slower: the LR does the same in 5 s.Although Tesla does not disclose that this version has an LFP battery pack, the Twitter profile Moneyball said that the Chinese media would have already confirmed that.This new version may have emerged precisely to seize Chinese incentives for New Energy Vehicles (NEVs). Any car that costs more than RMB300,000 cannot have them, and the Model Y with LFP cells was very close to not being eligible.This Model Y is very likely to be the first to be sold in Europe. Tesla’s Giga Grunhëide will not start production until the company has 4680 cells ready to be sold, something that may only happen by May 2022 in the best-case scenario.