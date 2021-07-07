Nassim Nicholas Taleb Criticizes Tesla Yet Again, Now For Autopark

When Tesla owners have issues with their cars, they sometimes ask Elon Musk for help on Twitter. The Tesla CEO typically answers just those from famous people such as Nassim Nicholas Taleb. The author of “The Black Swan” and “Antifragile” had some issues with the brand, and the most recent one is related to Autopark.
According to Taleb, his Tesla Model S hit the car in front while maneuvering. The author shared a picture of his bruised vehicle and what appears to be Tesla’s answer to his questioning about how effective the parking assist system is.
The message states that “there are limitations for the Autopark feature listed in the owner’s manual.” Those limitations are very similar to those Tesla once disclosed about FSD (full self-driving) apart from stating “it may do the wrong thing at the worst time.” In general lines, it safeguards Tesla from any responsibility by affirming the driver may use it, but at their own risk.
The company stresses that by mentioning that “Autopark may not always detect objects in the parking space.” It also requests the driver to “be prepared to apply the brakes to avoid vehicles, pedestrians, or objects.” These limitations can be seen in the most recent Tesla Model S owner’s manual (page 111) and in the screenshots we have taken.
Taleb disputes that by saying Tesla is the one that argues Autopark is a safer way to park “because our self-park can be blind.” The author calls that “sophistry” and says the hit is Tesla’s problem, implying he will hold the company responsible for the repairs. He also questions why anyone would use “Autopark in the first place” if it cannot prevent a dent.
This is at least the third time Taleb argues with Tesla on Twitter. The first one we can remember was when he accidentally bought $4,333 in software due to a “butt dial” and could not cancel it with Tesla’s customer service. He tagged Elon Musk in a tweet, and Tesla changed its refund policy because of that.
The last time Taleb talked about Tesla on Twitter was when he warned against buying an EV with bitcoins. When the company still accepted them, the purchase terms were clearly in favor of Tesla: it made more sense to convert the bitcoins to dollars to complete the transaction. Tesla stopped taking bitcoins because of environmental concerns already known before it started taking them.
The message states that “there are limitations for the Autopark feature listed in the owner’s manual.” Those limitations are very similar to those Tesla once disclosed about FSD (full self-driving) apart from stating “it may do the wrong thing at the worst time.” In general lines, it safeguards Tesla from any responsibility by affirming the driver may use it, but at their own risk.
The company stresses that by mentioning that “Autopark may not always detect objects in the parking space.” It also requests the driver to “be prepared to apply the brakes to avoid vehicles, pedestrians, or objects.” These limitations can be seen in the most recent Tesla Model S owner’s manual (page 111) and in the screenshots we have taken.
Taleb disputes that by saying Tesla is the one that argues Autopark is a safer way to park “because our self-park can be blind.” The author calls that “sophistry” and says the hit is Tesla’s problem, implying he will hold the company responsible for the repairs. He also questions why anyone would use “Autopark in the first place” if it cannot prevent a dent.
This is at least the third time Taleb argues with Tesla on Twitter. The first one we can remember was when he accidentally bought $4,333 in software due to a “butt dial” and could not cancel it with Tesla’s customer service. He tagged Elon Musk in a tweet, and Tesla changed its refund policy because of that.
The last time Taleb talked about Tesla on Twitter was when he warned against buying an EV with bitcoins. When the company still accepted them, the purchase terms were clearly in favor of Tesla: it made more sense to convert the bitcoins to dollars to complete the transaction. Tesla stopped taking bitcoins because of environmental concerns already known before it started taking them.