Tesla Model 3 (Presumably on AP) Crashes Into Tree, Doesn't Deploy Airbags

More on this:

1 Toddler Upgrades Mom’s Tesla Model X to FSD With Non-Refundable $10K Purchase

2 Elon Musk Falls for Worst Analogy Possible in Defense of No Radar Move

3 Possible Tesla Douchery: Old Blog Entry Detailing the Benefits of Radar, Deleted

4 Tesla Now Uses Cabin Camera to Monitor Driver Attentiveness With Autopilot On

5 Tesla Removing Radar From Autopilot System Is a Middle Finger to the Industry