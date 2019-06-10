autoevolution
 

Teen Caught Speeding in Chevrolet Camaro, Blames It on Hot Wings

10 Jun 2019, 11:28 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
Speedsters come up with the most creative excuses for breaking the law. They never get away with any of them, but they still feel like trying.
15 photos
2019 Camaro in RHD2019 Camaro in RHD2019 Camaro in RHD2019 Camaro in RHD2019 Camaro in RHD2019 Camaro in RHD2019 Camaro in RHD2019 Camaro in RHD2019 Camaro in RHD2019 Camaro in RHD2019 Camaro in RHD2019 Camaro in RHD2019 Camaro in RHD2019 Camaro in RHD
The latest comes from Manitoba, Canada, where the Royal Canadian Mounted Police pulled over a Chevrolet Camaro doing 170 kph, which is about 105 mph. In the driver seat, officers found a 16-year-old with a learner’s permit, who cited a number 2 emergency as the reason he was going so fast.

Obviously, the cops didn’t buy his excuse. As you must know, cops never buy this type of excuses for a very simple reason: there is simply no excuse for speeding. The only exceptions are real medical emergencies and the likes, but this kid wasn’t about to give birth, he only needed to go poo-poo.

In addition to speeding, he also got busted for driving without a licensed driver, which is mandatory for anyone with a learner’s permit. This guy went out to dinner all on his own.

“This 16-year-old’s excuse for going 170 km/h in a Camaro? ‘Too many hot wings & needed a bathroom.’ Fined $966 for speeding + $203 for driving w/o a supervising driver. Absolutely #noexcuses for that kind of speed,” the PD writes on Facebook.

Speaking of learner’s permits and breaking the law, just last week, a woman from Johnson City, New York, was arrested for cramming 12 passengers in a 7-seat vehicle when she wasn’t even a licensed driver. Of those 12 people, several were children and none of them was safely secured in a baby carseat.

An alarmed witnessed noticed the woman packing her car to the maximum and driving off, and called the cops. When they pulled her over, they noticed she had a learner’s permit and she wasn’t traveling with a licensed driver, so they fined her for that, as well.

speeding Chevrolet Chevrolet Camaro driver's license police Canada
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
On Electric Harleys and New Generations 5 Top Rated Electric Scooters to Cure Your Lime and Bird Addiction Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
Latest car models:
RENAULT KoleosRENAULT Koleos Medium SUVAUDI A6 allroad quattroAUDI A6 allroad quattro CrossoverMercedes-AMG CLA 35 4MATIC Shooting BrakeMercedes-AMG CLA 35 4MATIC Shooting Brake CompactBMW M8 ConvertibleBMW M8 Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleBMW M8 CoupeBMW M8 Coupe Premium CoupeAll car models  
 
 