Driver Turns to Grab Water Bottle, Accidentally Plows Through Pedestrians

More on this:

1 Texas Cops Issue Coloring Citation to Driver Parked in Handicapped Spot

2 Dodge Challenger Driver Hits Teen Crossing The Street, Checks on Her, Speeds Off

3 Smartphone Zombies Get LED Sidewalk Lights in Tel Aviv

4 Pedestrian Slips And Falls on Ice, Saves The Landing

5 Fans Get Elvis Presley Traffic Lights in German City He Was Stationed In