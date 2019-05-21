autoevolution

Driver Turns to Grab Water Bottle, Accidentally Plows Through Pedestrians

21 May 2019, 10:49 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
A moment’s distraction without the proper precautions led to a very serious crash in China today, at around 9am local time, South China Morning Post reports.
2 photos
BMW X1 Facelift Leaked in China, looks Sporty
A 45-year-old female driver surnamed Ding was at the wheel of a white Mercedes-Benz C-Class that had come to a full stop at the lights in Guangzhou, Guangdong province. Being morning rush hour, there were tens of pedestrians on the crossing in front of the car – and at least 13 of them were injured when the seemingly out of control car plowed through them.

The Daily Mail has video of the actual crash. The footage available at the bottom of the page is from the aftermath, which shows that, after running through and over people on the crossing, the car continued on its way before crashing into 2 other vehicles.

SCMP reports that a woman was seen emerging from the Benz after the crash, wearing flip flops. She apparently told the police that she hadn’t been drinking or doing drugs (which was confirmed by on-site tests) and that she didn’t have a medical episode.

She admitted however to turning towards the backseat to grab a bottle of water, when the car – which she had left in “drive” - sped off. She must have panicked if she wasn’t able to step on the brakes: the car wouldn’t have stopped had it not been for the other 2 cars it crashed into.

“The car ran a red light, hit the pedestrians and collided with two other vehicles,” the police say in a statement. “The improper operation caused the vehicle to lose control."

As of the time of writing, the woman has not been charged with anything: police say the investigation is still ongoing. Of the 13 people injured, 2 are said to be in critical condition. Eyewitnesses tell the media the car dragged a girl for several feet, and an elderly woman was also hit and lifted in the air.

Mercedes-Benz accident zebra pedestrian reckless driving speeding China
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Manipulated Into Liking Cars What Is the Green NCAP? When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Latest car models:
HYUNDAI IoniqHYUNDAI Ioniq CompactASTON MARTIN Vantage AMRASTON MARTIN Vantage AMR CoupeFIAT ArgoFIAT Argo CompactASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera VolanteASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera Volante Roadster & ConvertiblePininfarina BattistaPininfarina Battista ExoticAll car models  
 
 