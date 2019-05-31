SpaceX Changes Crew Dragon Assignment to Compensate Loss of Spacecraft

Unlicensed Driver Caught With 12 Passengers in 7-Seat Vehicle

There’s being irresponsible and then there’s whatever this woman was doing: a woman from Johnson City, New York, was arrested after being caught with 12 passengers inside her 7-seat vehicle. 38 photos



Hayley L. Rodriguez, 26, the woman in question, got busted after someone call the cops to report an overloaded car leaving a local resort parking lot. The caller had noticed that the children weren’t properly restrained in carseats.



“A trooper spotted the vehicle on State Route 17 and initiated a traffic stop. The trooper discovered 12 people in the vehicle, which was only equipped to safely seat seven people,” the report notes. “The trooper also found that there were seven children in the vehicle ranging from ages 3 to 11 that were not in child seats, booster seats, or even belted in the vehicle.”



Rodriguez wasn’t even supposed to be driving: she only had a learner’s permit in her name, which means she could have



“The trooper stayed with the vehicle for more than two and a half hours to ensure everyone in the vehicle was picked up by a licensed driver with the proper safety equipment,” the report adds.



The woman was arrested, but the publication doesn’t say what exactly she was charged with.



