Hero Biker Saves Epileptic Girl by Rushing Her to the Hospital

Some angels have wings and halos, others ride bikes and have helmet-mounted cameras. One girl from central Thailand is now alive because one passing biker stopped to inquire after her and offered to take her to the hospital when it was clear her father couldn’t.

“His youngest daughter Kaimook, eight, told him that she felt sick and very tired, so he tried to make his way home as quickly as he could,” the description reads.



As they hit heavy traffic, the girl started having an epileptic fit. By the time the biker, identified by the



Other drivers and riders would – and did – pass by this sight without a single glance back, but not this biker. He stopped and asked about the girl and then, realizing he could be of help, offered to take her and her dad to the hospital. They made the journey in 4 minutes.



But first, the biker made sure the dad wouldn’t cause further traffic issues. He asked other drivers to move forward a bit, thus creating a space on the side for the dad to pull into. He then left his car and his older daughter there, jumped on the bike with the girl in his arms, and they were gone.



“At that moment, she was in a very terrible condition. Her hands were jerking, her mouth had turned green, and her body was so pale with a high temperature too,” the father is quoted as saying. “I couldn't thank him enough for his kindness. He saved my daughter's life. As soon as she is fully recovered, I'll take her to meet him and thank him again in person.”



The biker says he doesn’t consider himself a hero (don’t all heroes say that?!) and that he’s happy knowing he was of actual help.



