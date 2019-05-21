Dog Brings Stuffed Toy For Ride on Back of Motorcycle

Some dog owners would not even dream spending a day apart from their four-legged friend, but this is not the way to do it: one biker took his pup on the back of his bike without as much as a security strap.

Instead, it’s balancing on all fours during the ride, which seems to be happening at a considerable rate of speed. The strangest part of the video is that the pup is holding onto a stuffed yellow toy, probably his favorite chewie.



“A dog carrying a doll on the back of a motorcycle,” reads the description of the video. The incident was captured at the end of March.



Clearly, the sight of the stuffed animal inside the dog’s mouth is enough to send the passenger in the car behind in hysterics, while the driver is filming. However, consider this: it’s all fun and games until that poor pup loses balance (say, when its human has to hit the emergency brakes or in the case of an actual accident) and dies run over by other cars or smashed against the concrete.



The imagery suggested here may be gory, but



So take this video as a learning lesson: a pup’s attachment to a stuffed toy is funny, but riding with the pup on the back of a bike like this is dangerous. If you love your dog, make sure you keep it safe at all times.



