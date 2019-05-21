autoevolution

Dog Brings Stuffed Toy For Ride on Back of Motorcycle

21 May 2019, 13:45 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
Some dog owners would not even dream spending a day apart from their four-legged friend, but this is not the way to do it: one biker took his pup on the back of his bike without as much as a security strap.
34 photos
2019 Triumph Rocket 32019 Triumph Rocket 32019 Triumph Rocket 32019 Triumph Rocket 32019 Triumph Rocket 32019 Triumph Rocket 32019 Triumph Rocket 32019 Triumph Rocket 32019 Triumph Rocket 32019 Triumph Rocket 32019 Triumph Rocket 32019 Triumph Rocket 32019 Triumph Rocket 32019 Triumph Rocket 32019 Triumph Rocket 32019 Triumph Rocket 32019 Triumph Rocket 32019 Triumph Rocket 32019 Triumph Rocket 32019 Triumph Rocket 32019 Triumph Rocket 32019 Triumph Rocket 32019 Triumph Rocket 32019 Triumph Rocket 32019 Triumph Rocket 32019 Triumph Rocket 32019 Triumph Rocket 32019 Triumph Rocket 32019 Triumph Rocket 32019 Triumph Rocket 32019 Triumph Rocket 32019 Triumph Rocket 32019 Triumph Rocket 3
In a video obtained by Viral Hog, which you may easily file under “Odd people do odd stuff when driving / riding,” a man from Bangkok, Thailand, is seen riding his bike with his pet pooch. The dog isn’t secured in any way; it doesn’t even have a box or something to lie down in during the ride.

Instead, it’s balancing on all fours during the ride, which seems to be happening at a considerable rate of speed. The strangest part of the video is that the pup is holding onto a stuffed yellow toy, probably his favorite chewie.

“A dog carrying a doll on the back of a motorcycle,” reads the description of the video. The incident was captured at the end of March.

Clearly, the sight of the stuffed animal inside the dog’s mouth is enough to send the passenger in the car behind in hysterics, while the driver is filming. However, consider this: it’s all fun and games until that poor pup loses balance (say, when its human has to hit the emergency brakes or in the case of an actual accident) and dies run over by other cars or smashed against the concrete.

The imagery suggested here may be gory, but driving with unsecured animals or inanimate loads poses a danger not only to the animals but also to other motorists. An airborne dog may cause other crashes, which could result in human victims, but clearly, this biker has no such concerns.

So take this video as a learning lesson: a pup’s attachment to a stuffed toy is funny, but riding with the pup on the back of a bike like this is dangerous. If you love your dog, make sure you keep it safe at all times.

animal dog viral video safety motorcycle Thailand
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Green NCAP? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Latest car models:
HYUNDAI IoniqHYUNDAI Ioniq CompactASTON MARTIN Vantage AMRASTON MARTIN Vantage AMR CoupeFIAT ArgoFIAT Argo CompactASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera VolanteASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera Volante Roadster & ConvertiblePininfarina BattistaPininfarina Battista ExoticAll car models  
 
 