Driver Too Lazy to Get a Real Driver’s License Draws One Himself, Uses It

Document forgery is not new and neither is it that unusual, but it does tend to be a bit more thorough than what Chinese police had to deal with when they pulled over a biker.

He also admitted he was far “too lazy” to get the real thing. Tang didn’t care much for studying and he didn’t like the idea of having to take the exam. A real driver’s license was simply too much hassle for him, so he came up with the idea of making his own.



He bough a real driver’s license cover and, inside, he placed a piece of paper on which he’d scribbled all his personal information and had glued a photo of himself. In his mind, this should have been enough to fool any cop into allowing him to ride his bike on the public roads.



“I didn’t expect the traffic police to be so serious,” he told the officer. He imagined he could just show the cover and would be sent on his merry way.



“He behaved very calmly as he took out the license. The cover of the license was real one, but I was shocked when I saw what was inside,” one traffic police officer said. “I’ve been a police officer for many years, but I’ve never seen a driver’s license quite like this. It’s hilarious!”



