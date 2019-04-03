autoevolution

Driver Too Lazy to Get a Real Driver’s License Draws One Himself, Uses It

3 Apr 2019, 9:43 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
Document forgery is not new and neither is it that unusual, but it does tend to be a bit more thorough than what Chinese police had to deal with when they pulled over a biker.
13 photos
Shiny Hammer's "Hope" electric bikeShiny Hammer's "Hope" electric bikeShiny Hammer's "Hope" electric bikeShiny Hammer's "Hope" electric bikeShiny Hammer's "Hope" electric bikeShiny Hammer's "Hope" electric bikeShiny Hammer's "Hope" electric bikeShiny Hammer's "Hope" electric bikeShiny Hammer's "Hope" electric bikeShiny Hammer's "Hope" electric bikeShiny Hammer's "Hope" electric bikeShiny Hammer's "Hope" electric bike
An incident that occurred at the end of last month in the city of Liuzhou has gone viral on Chinese social media, thanks to photos of the most hilarious and badly-made DIY driver’s license. Top honors for it go to a man surnamed Tang, who actually had the guts to tell the cops that he had hoped no one would look too closely at his fake driver’s license.

He also admitted he was far “too lazy” to get the real thing. Tang didn’t care much for studying and he didn’t like the idea of having to take the exam. A real driver’s license was simply too much hassle for him, so he came up with the idea of making his own.

He bough a real driver’s license cover and, inside, he placed a piece of paper on which he’d scribbled all his personal information and had glued a photo of himself. In his mind, this should have been enough to fool any cop into allowing him to ride his bike on the public roads.

“I didn’t expect the traffic police to be so serious,” he told the officer. He imagined he could just show the cover and would be sent on his merry way.

“He behaved very calmly as he took out the license. The cover of the license was real one, but I was shocked when I saw what was inside,” one traffic police officer said. “I’ve been a police officer for many years, but I’ve never seen a driver’s license quite like this. It’s hilarious!”

Tang has had his motorcycle seized by police, he was ordered to report to the traffic department the next day, and he will be facing a fine, at the very least. As for his horribly fake license, having drawn the photo as well would have taken him into a league of his very own, commenters laugh on social media.
driver's license lol fail motorcycle biker police China
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Latest car models:
PORSCHE Cayenne Turbo CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Coupe Medium SUVPORSCHE Cayenne CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Coupe Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLC CoupeMERCEDES BENZ GLC Coupe Medium SUVMercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC SedanMercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC Sedan Entry PremiumCADILLAC CT5CADILLAC CT5 Medium PremiumAll car models  
 
 