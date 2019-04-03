autoevolution

BMW Motorrad Presents Highly-Customizable ProRace Suit for Motorcycle Racers

3 Apr 2019, 9:54 UTC ·
Feeling the need to finally offer riders a new choice in terms of suits, BMW Motorrad announced on Wednesday the availability of its new one-piece, cowhide nappa leather outfit called ProRace.
The suit is, as all other such professional elements, Made-to-Measure, and has been created by BMW’s customized racing outfit partner of choice, Gimoto.

The configurator for the ProSuit is up and running and offers “an extensive range of customization and fittings options” that include even the addition of team or sponsor logos, and even inscriptions or nicknames.

As standard, the suit comes with protectors at the shoulders, hips, elbows and knees, but most of these elements can be modified in the configurator.

The leather of the racing suit is perforated on the sleeves, chest area and thighs and features a 3D spacer fabric in the back area to ensure proper ventilation. The standard layout of the perforations can be changed as well.

For back protection, BMW Motorrad will offer a choice of three solutions: NP Pro back protector that uses the protector pouch os the suit, strap-on protectors or back protector vest.

“It has a wide range of functional options which include key safety and comfort features,” said in a statement American motorcycle racer Nate Kern, one of the few people that have tested the suit before its launch.

“The Made-to-Measure version has more options than I have ever seen before – including optional elbow sliders, kangaroo leather and much more besides.”

BMW Motorrad did not announce pricing for the ProRace suit, as there are to many variables to take into account. As soon as one completes the configuration though, an estimate of the price is sent directly to the e-mail box.

You can have a look at the many customization options for the ProRace at the following link.
