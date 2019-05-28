Woman Delivers Baby in Car, With 3 More Kids Crying in the Backseat

Ferrari 812 Superfast Gets the Novitec N-Largo Treatment

Many women wouldn’t risk giving birth outside of the hospital for fear of complications, but one couple from Henderson, Nevada didn’t really have a choice. 57 photos



Their 3 older kids were in the backseat, strapped in their seatbelts, because the parents probably had no one else to leave them with. On their way to the hospital, the baby came – and one of the kids actually managed to capture the moment on camera.



“I’ve done ALOT of ‘things’ in the front seat of my vehicles… But delivering a baby while driving AND with 3 crying kids in the back seat. Can I get a MVP or something!” Anthony writes on social media, adding that he hopes his 3 kids won’t be left traumatized by what they saw.



Indeed, the birth lasts under 5 minutes but hearing their mother screaming is scary enough to send all 3 kids into hysterics. Somehow, in all this, Anthony was able to drive the vehicle and get to the hospital without incident, and coach his wife during the birth. This is distracted driving to a whole new other level.



“I can only describe yesterday as a BEAUTIFUL nightmare!!” Anthony says in another post. “Hopefully the video didn’t offend anyone, to be completely honest I only posted it because I thought the commentary was hilarious and my son recorded such a PG-13 angle I was like, ‘Oh wow I don’t even have to edit anything’.”



Indeed, the video is somewhat SFW but it’s still hidden for being potentially triggering. If you want to see not one, but two MVPs (one at the wheel, one in the passenger seat) and don’t mind kids crying and yelling, check it out.



