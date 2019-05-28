autoevolution

Woman Delivers Baby in Car, With 3 More Kids Crying in the Backseat

28 May 2019, 17:13 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
Many women wouldn’t risk giving birth outside of the hospital for fear of complications, but one couple from Henderson, Nevada didn’t really have a choice.
57 photos
BMW X3 xDrive20d fire service commandBMW X3 xDrive20d fire service commandBMW X3 xDrive20d fire service commandBMW X3 xDrive20d fire service commandBMW X3 xDrive20d fire service commandBMW X3 xDrive20d fire service commandBMW X3 xDrive20d fire service commandBMW X3 xDrive20d fire service commandBMW X3 xDrive20d fire service commandBMW X3 xDrive20d fire service commandBMW X3 xDrive20d fire service commandBMW X3 xDrive20d fire service commandBMW X3 xDrive20d fire service commandBMW X3 xDrive20d fire service commandBMW X3 xDrive20d fire service commandBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d fire service commandX1 xDrive20d for operations managementX1 xDrive20d for operations managementX1 xDrive20d for operations managementBMW 220d xDrive Gran Tourer ambulanceBMW 220d xDrive Gran Tourer ambulanceBMW 220d xDrive Gran Tourer ambulanceMINI John Cooper Works police carMINI John Cooper Works police carMINI John Cooper Works police carMINI John Cooper Works police carMINI John Cooper Works police carMINI John Cooper Works police carMINI John Cooper Works police carMINI John Cooper Works police carMINI John Cooper Works police carMINI John Cooper Works police carMINI John Cooper Works police carMINI John Cooper Works police carBMW F 750 GS first respondersBMW F 750 GS first respondersBMW F 750 GS first respondersBMW F 750 GS first responders
Their baby girl and fourth child was born on the road, in traffic, in their hometown of Henderson, Nevada. Michael Anthony was at the wheel, driving wife Rudy Napier to the hospital after experiencing contractions, he explains on Facebook.

Their 3 older kids were in the backseat, strapped in their seatbelts, because the parents probably had no one else to leave them with. On their way to the hospital, the baby came – and one of the kids actually managed to capture the moment on camera.

“I’ve done ALOT of ‘things’ in the front seat of my vehicles… But delivering a baby while driving AND with 3 crying kids in the back seat. Can I get a MVP or something!” Anthony writes on social media, adding that he hopes his 3 kids won’t be left traumatized by what they saw.

Indeed, the birth lasts under 5 minutes but hearing their mother screaming is scary enough to send all 3 kids into hysterics. Somehow, in all this, Anthony was able to drive the vehicle and get to the hospital without incident, and coach his wife during the birth. This is distracted driving to a whole new other level.

“I can only describe yesterday as a BEAUTIFUL nightmare!!” Anthony says in another post. “Hopefully the video didn’t offend anyone, to be completely honest I only posted it because I thought the commentary was hilarious and my son recorded such a PG-13 angle I was like, ‘Oh wow I don’t even have to edit anything’.”

Indeed, the video is somewhat SFW but it’s still hidden for being potentially triggering. If you want to see not one, but two MVPs (one at the wheel, one in the passenger seat) and don’t mind kids crying and yelling, check it out.

distracted driving driver woman Children safety Nevada viral video
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Latest car models:
RENAULT ArkanaRENAULT Arkana CrossoverSKODA Citigo-e IVSKODA Citigo-e IV SmallBMW 1 SeriesBMW 1 Series CompactOPEL Corsa-eOPEL Corsa-e CompactSKODA SuperbSKODA Superb CompactAll car models  
 
 