autoevolution

Horrible Driver Throws Bottle Out of Speeding Car, Nearly Kills 5YO Girl

3 Jun 2019, 13:54 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
Littering is punishable by fines in most countries, but this is littering to the next level: someone threw a glass bottle out of a speeding SUV and it nearly killed a girl walking home from school.
38 photos
2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum
Not littering is common sense. Throwing heavy items from moving cars can be criminal, as is the case here.

Karla Herrera was walking home on the side of the road with her siblings on Friday in Corona, California, when someone from a passing SUV threw something out the window, ABC 7 Chicago reports. That something turned out to be an empty glass bottle, which hit the girl in the face, sending her to the ground.

The girl suffered several skull fractures and one broken collarbone, and could have been killed, the report notes. She is expected to make a full recovery, but police are looking for the owner of the car to determine whether the driver or a passenger was responsible for the incident – and bring them to justice, of course.

“I saw my sister Karla that's 5 years old on the ground, and I thought she just fell, but then I saw blood coming out of her head. I did scream to the vehicle, telling it to stop, to call 911,” Karla’s brother tells the media outlet.

The SUV didn’t even brake, let alone stop to check on the girl. Another motorist stopped and did that, and they happened to be in the medical profession, so Karla got the best treatment even before she was rushed to the hospital.

California takes traffic safety seriously so, when the SUV driver gets caught, he will be charged with a misdemeanor or a felony, if police can determine that he deliberately threw the bottle to hurt the girl. Both charges carry a jail sentence and a fine, varying from a maximum of 6 months to 3 years, $1,000 and $10,000.

SUV speeding accident police California
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Latest car models:
CADILLAC CT5-VCADILLAC CT5-V Medium PremiumCADILLAC CT4-VCADILLAC CT4-V Entry PremiumFERRARI SF90 StradaleFERRARI SF90 Stradale ExoticLEXUS RXLEXUS RX Medium SUVBMW X1BMW X1 CrossoverAll car models  
 
 