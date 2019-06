Horrible Driver Throws Bottle Out of Speeding Car, Nearly Kills 5YO Girl

SUV

Not littering is common sense. Throwing heavy items from moving cars can be criminal, as is the case here.Karla Herrera was walking home on the side of the road with her siblings on Friday in Corona, California, when someone from a passingthrew something out the window, ABC 7 Chicago reports. That something turned out to be an empty glass bottle, which hit the girl in the face, sending her to the ground.The girl suffered several skull fractures and one broken collarbone, and could have been killed, the report notes. She is expected to make a full recovery, but police are looking for the owner of the car to determine whether the driver or a passenger was responsible for the incident – and bring them to justice, of course.“I saw my sister Karla that's 5 years old on the ground, and I thought she just fell, but then I saw blood coming out of her head. I did scream to the vehicle, telling it to stop, to call 911,” Karla’s brother tells the media outlet.The SUV didn’t even brake, let alone stop to check on the girl. Another motorist stopped and did that, and they happened to be in the medical profession, so Karla got the best treatment even before she was rushed to the hospital.California takes traffic safety seriously so, when the SUV driver gets caught, he will be charged with a misdemeanor or a felony, if police can determine that he deliberately threw the bottle to hurt the girl. Both charges carry a jail sentence and a fine, varying from a maximum of 6 months to 3 years, $1,000 and $10,000.