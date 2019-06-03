Curiosity Rover Snaps a Selfie, Shows Us Martian Clay as Telltale Sign of Water

4 Suspect Poops in Car During Break-In, Makes it Easier For The Cops

3 Police Show How Quickly a Car Theft Can Happen to Warn Owners

2 Walmart Cashier Gets Free Car After Walking 6 Miles to Work for 3 Years

1 Woman Beats Up Burger King Manager for Not Getting Fries at the Drive-Thru

More on this:

Horrible Driver Throws Bottle Out of Speeding Car, Nearly Kills 5YO Girl

Littering is punishable by fines in most countries, but this is littering to the next level: someone threw a glass bottle out of a speeding SUV and it nearly killed a girl walking home from school. 38 photos



Karla Herrera was walking home on the side of the road with her siblings on Friday in Corona, California, when someone from a passing SUV threw something out the window,



The girl suffered several skull fractures and one broken collarbone, and could have been killed, the report notes. She is expected to make a full recovery, but police are looking for the owner of the car to determine whether the driver or a passenger was responsible for the incident – and bring them to justice, of course.



“I saw my sister Karla that's 5 years old on the ground, and I thought she just fell, but then I saw blood coming out of her head. I did scream to the vehicle, telling it to stop, to call 911,” Karla’s brother tells the media outlet.



The SUV didn’t even brake, let alone stop to check on the girl. Another motorist stopped and did that, and they happened to be in the medical profession, so Karla got the best treatment even before she was rushed to the hospital.



California takes traffic safety seriously so, when the SUV driver gets caught, he will be charged with a misdemeanor or a felony, if police can determine that he deliberately threw the bottle to hurt the girl. Both charges carry a jail sentence and a fine, varying from a maximum of 6 months to 3 years, $1,000 and $10,000.



Not littering is common sense. Throwing heavy items from moving cars can be criminal, as is the case here.Karla Herrera was walking home on the side of the road with her siblings on Friday in Corona, California, when someone from a passingthrew something out the window, ABC 7 Chicago reports. That something turned out to be an empty glass bottle, which hit the girl in the face, sending her to the ground.The girl suffered several skull fractures and one broken collarbone, and could have been killed, the report notes. She is expected to make a full recovery, but police are looking for the owner of the car to determine whether the driver or a passenger was responsible for the incident – and bring them to justice, of course.“I saw my sister Karla that's 5 years old on the ground, and I thought she just fell, but then I saw blood coming out of her head. I did scream to the vehicle, telling it to stop, to call 911,” Karla’s brother tells the media outlet.The SUV didn’t even brake, let alone stop to check on the girl. Another motorist stopped and did that, and they happened to be in the medical profession, so Karla got the best treatment even before she was rushed to the hospital.California takes traffic safety seriously so, when the SUV driver gets caught, he will be charged with a misdemeanor or a felony, if police can determine that he deliberately threw the bottle to hurt the girl. Both charges carry a jail sentence and a fine, varying from a maximum of 6 months to 3 years, $1,000 and $10,000.