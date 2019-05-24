60 Starlink Satellites Are Now in Orbit Ready to Spread Internet Over the World

Walmart Cashier Gets Free Car After Walking 6 Miles to Work for 3 Years

Anita Singleton, a 52-year-old woman from Slidell, Louisiana, works as a cashier at a local Walmart. She loves her job so much that, for the past three years, she walked to work at least once a week. 17 photos



Peck says he was concerned that Singleton would get run over by walking on the side of the road in dark clothes, so he stopped to see if she needed help. She told him that she was walking to work because she had no one to take her there that day, so he offered to take her instead.



Their encounter, which is now the official start of their friendship, is detailed in the



However, that’s not the end of it. The story went viral and, in addition to (probably unwanted) fame, Singleton also got a brand new car,



“If someone can track this lady down I will give her something to drive,” he said. And he kept his promise: he went and picked Singleton up from Walmart at the end of her shift and took her to his dealership. There, he gave her the option of choosing between two cars: a white



To further brighten the woman’s day, Bowers also promised to pay for everything for her (taxes, registration bills, insurance), as long as she’s the legal owner of the car.







