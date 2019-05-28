German Driver Spared Speeding Fine Thanks to Holy Spirit Intervention

Teen Ejected, Killed in Single-Car Crash After Friends Lit Fireworks Inside Car

One driver zooming down a road in Viersen, Germany, caught an unexpected break when speeding cameras snapped his photo and his face wasn’t visible in it. 7 photos



“It was no coincidence the Holy Spirit” intervened for the driver, the police joke, adding that the man would be spared the €105 fine he would otherwise get for doing 54 km/h in a 30 km/h zone.



“We have understood the sign and leave the speeder in peace this time,” the police continue, referring to the Christian symbol of a white dove. “We hope that the protected speeder likewise understands this ‘hint from above’ and drives appropriately in the future.”



“Thanks to the feathered guardian angel with seemingly carefully spread wings” the driver would be spared the fine, the police continue, adding that the dove too was probably



All jokes aside, the police could only identify the car based on the photo, and not the driver himself. Trying to locate him and prove it was him at the wheel would have probably cost them more than the fine they could have charged from him.



All jokes aside, the police could only identify the car based on the photo, and not the driver himself. Trying to locate him and prove it was him at the wheel would have probably cost them more than the fine they could have charged from him.

Plus, some humor goes a long way in cases like this. People tend to respond more easily to a funny, more personal appeal to responsible driving than to fines, dire warnings and pointed fingers. Whether this particular man has learned his lesson is an entirely different matter, of course.