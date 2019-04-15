People in Mississippi Keep Finding Bowls of Mashed Potatoes on Cars, Porches

Virgin Galactic Astronaut Becomes First Woman to Get Commercial Astronaut Wings

Residents in a beautiful community in Jackson, Mississippi, are struggling to understand the meaning of a recent phenomenon, which sees bowls of mashed potatoes popping up on their cars, in their mailboxes or on their porches. 6 photos



“We decorate road signs. We put Christmas trees in our potholes, so it's not surprising at all, that's why I love this neighborhood, because they do so many strange things,” Lewis says for



According to reports, there have been way too many sightings of bowls of mashed potatoes for this to be a simple case of someone wanting to share leftovers. Whoever is doing it is not even making an effort to make the bowl appealing: the potatoes are not even peeled.



Plus, it’s not like any one of the intended victims actually ate what was in them: Lewis says she was “grossed out” by the bowl she found on her car, so she couldn’t throw it away faster.



For the time being, no police reports have been filed, since residents are still half-amused, half-worried about what’s happening. However, reports in the media claim that the intended targets have all some connections to a local church, so this could be more than just a silly prank.







