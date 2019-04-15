autoevolution

People in Mississippi Keep Finding Bowls of Mashed Potatoes on Cars, Porches

Residents in a beautiful community in Jackson, Mississippi, are struggling to understand the meaning of a recent phenomenon, which sees bowls of mashed potatoes popping up on their cars, in their mailboxes or on their porches.
According to Jordan Lewis, speaking with NBC News, one morning, she walked to her car to leave for work and was shocked to find what looked like a bowl of potato salad on her windshield. She posted about the strange occurrence on social media and found that, number 1, the bowl was of mashed potatoes, not salad, and number 2, she wasn’t the only “victim.”

“We decorate road signs. We put Christmas trees in our potholes, so it's not surprising at all, that's why I love this neighborhood, because they do so many strange things,” Lewis says for CBS affiliate WJTV. “But it's definitely one of the weirdest things I've seen since living in Jackson. They've found it on their mailboxes on their cars. So, we don't know if someone is just playing a prank or if someone just had a lot of leftovers and decided to share.”
According to reports, there have been way too many sightings of bowls of mashed potatoes for this to be a simple case of someone wanting to share leftovers. Whoever is doing it is not even making an effort to make the bowl appealing: the potatoes are not even peeled.

Plus, it’s not like any one of the intended victims actually ate what was in them: Lewis says she was “grossed out” by the bowl she found on her car, so she couldn’t throw it away faster.

For the time being, no police reports have been filed, since residents are still half-amused, half-worried about what’s happening. However, reports in the media claim that the intended targets have all some connections to a local church, so this could be more than just a silly prank.



