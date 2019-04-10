Church-Backed App Reports 900 Possible Slavery Cases at Hand Car Washes

More on this:

1 Clueless Dude Power-Washes The Inside of His Citroen C2 And There’s Video of It

2 Iowa Car Wash Hit by “Butt Crack Bandits” Burglarized Again

3 Burglars Hit Iowa Car Wash, One of Them Keeps Losing His Pants

4 Woman Claims She Got “Trapped” Inside a Car Wash, Owner Proves Her Wrong

5 Man Walking to 2 Full-Time Jobs Gets Toyota Avalon From Bosses, Sponsors